Volleyball: New stars will arise this fall

Sauk Valley's Michal Willman (left) and Kierra Collins leap to block a shot Waubonsee Community College last season. Willman, who broke the NJCAA Division II single-season record with 865 kills and was named Player of the Year last season, is not returning this fall, but Collins leads a large local contingent for the Skyhawks in 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)