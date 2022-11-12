Girls swimming: Sterling’s Austin swims to top-20 finish at state

Byron’s Audrey Kilmer swims the 200-yard individual medley during the preliminaries of the IHSA Girls State Championships on Friday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. Kilmer placed 23rd in the event, and also teamed with Lily Swiech, Madi Groharing and Emily Marshall to take 24th in the 200 medley relay. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)