SVM area roundup for Thursday, Oct. 19: Local competitors finish girls tennis season at state meet

Girls tennis
Class 1A state tournament: Dixon junior Addison Arjes won her opening-round match in singles play, but all four local competitors were eliminated during the first day of state competition, which is hosted by Buffalo Grove High School and played at various locations throughout the northwest Chicago suburbs.
Arjes defeated Morton’s Chloe Kendall 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round but then dropped her next two matches to finish her season.
Junior teammate Grace Ferguson, who won the Class 1A Rochelle Sectional last week, finished her state tournament 0-2. Sterling senior Layla Tablante and junior Ellie Aitken also went 0-2 Thursday.
Girls volleyball
Polo 2, Amboy 0: At Polo, the Marcos captured the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference matchup 25-9, 25-18.
Ali Danekas provided seven kills. Bridget Call and Courtney Grobe added five kills and 11 digs apiece. Ellie Wells had 14 assists and three aces, Madison Glawe had 16 digs, and Sydnei Rahn finished with five aces.
Eastland 2, Forreston 0: At Lanark, Trixie Carroll supplied 11 kills and eight digs as the Cougars (17-17, 7-5) earned a NUIC win.
Olivia Klinefelter added seven kills and two aces. Morgan McCullough had 11 digs, Jenna Stoner directed the offense with 18 assists, and Vanessa Allen had two blocks.
Milledgeville 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Ashton, the Missiles closed out their NUIC slate with a 25-15, 25-12 win.
Kendra Kingsby led Milledgeville with five kills and seven digs. Natalie Pilgrim had four aces, while Maliah Grenoble (10 assists, 8 digs) and Hannah Foster each had three aces.