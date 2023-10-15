SVM area roundup for Saturday, Oct. 14: Dixon’s Grace Ferguson, Addison Arjes qualify for state tennis

Girls tennis
Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, Dixon junior Grace Ferguson clinched a trip to the Class 1A state meet with her sectional title Saturday.
Ferguson, who entered as the sectional’s top seed the singles bracket, defeated second-seeded Melissa Hillman of Rockford Lutheran, 6-4, 6-0, for the sectional championship.
Ferguson will be joined at state by junior teammate Addison Arjes, who took fourth place at Rochelle following a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Sycamore’s Jordyn Tilstra in the third-place match.
The combined effort helped Dixon to a second-place team finish with 20 points. Sycamore (22) won the team title by sending Tilstra and two doubles teams to state, which runs Thursday-Saturday at host Buffalo Grove High School and surrounding area courts.
Class 1A Galesburg Sectional: At Galesburg, Sterling junior Ellie Aitken and senior Layla Tablante both qualified for the Class 1A state meet with top-four finishes. Aitken defeated Tablante in the third-place match, 6-4, 6-0.
Sterling finished fourth in the team standing with 13 points. Dunlap took home the team title with 34 points.
Girls volleyball
Linda Ludwig Memorial Tournament: At Eastland, Rock Falls went 5-0 to win the tournament championship. The Rockets defeated Riverdale 21-6, 21-14; Milledgeville 21-14, 21-13; Oregon 21-17, 21-7; and Freeport Aquin 22-12, 21-14. They beat Durand 13-21, 21-16, 15-5 in the championship match.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Claire Bickett with 38 kills, 34 digs and four aces; Nicolette Udell with 40 kills and eight digs; Denali Stonitsch with 91 assists, 19 digs and eight kills; Carli Kobbeman with 47 digs and three aces; and Zoe Henson with 25 digs and 33 points. Sophia Moeller compiled 21 digs and four aces, and Taylor Reyna supplied 13 kills for the Rockets.
Bickett, Udell and Kobbeman were named to the all-tournament team. Rock Falls is now 27-6 on the season.
Newman went 3-2 for a fifth-place finish. The Comets defeated Eastland 22-20, 22-20; Oregon 25-21, 25-18; and Orangeville 18-21, 21-12, 15-8. They lost to Stockton 21-17, 11-21, 9-15, and Durand 18-21, 19-21.
Leaders for Newman were Jess Johns with 45 kills and 20 digs; Kennedy Rowzee with 34 kills, 9.5 blocks and nine digs; Molly Olson with 93 assists, 34 digs and five aces; and Addison Foster with 35 digs and eight aces. Sophia Ely supplied 14 kills and 12 digs; Sam Ackman had 19 digs; Makenzie Duhon tallied 11 kills and five digs; and Ellie Rude chipped in 15 digs and eight kills for the Comets.
Newman is now 25-5-1 on the season.
Eastland went 2-3 at the tournament, defeating Orangeville 14-21, 21-11, 15-8, and Milledgeville 25-18, 32-30. It lost to Durand 13-21, 21-17, 6-15; Newman 20-22, 20-22; and Stockton 21-23, 15-21.
Leaders for the Cougars were Trixie Carroll with 55 kills and 20 digs; Olivia Klinefelter with 43 kills; Jenica Stoner with 104 assists and six aces; and Morgan McCullough with 32 digs. Vanessa Allen and Hanna Graham added two blocks apiece for Eastland.
Sherrard Tournament: At Sherrard, Erie-Prophetstown beat Knoxville 25-19, 25-17; Morrison 25-9, 25-10; Peoria 25-9, 25-15; and Monmouth United 27-25, 25-18.
Leaders for the Panthers were Kennedy Buck with 93 assists, 15 blocks and 13 digs; Lauren Abbott with 30 kills and nine blocks; Jamie Neumiller with 20 kills, 19 digs and four aces; Peyton Umstead with 28 digs; Kallie Wisely with 26 kills; and Claire Reymer with 24 kills and 10 blocks. Kaelyn Sibley served seven aces for E-P.
Boys soccer
Johnsburg 9, Oregon 0: At Marengo, the Hawks’ season ended in a Class 1A regional semifinal loss to the Skyhawks.