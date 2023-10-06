SVM area roundup for Thursday, Oct. 5: Newman girls volleyball reaches 20 wins

Girls volleyball
Newman 2, Hall 0: At Sterling, the Comets picked up their 20th win of the season with a 25-23, 25-13 victory.
Jess Johns led the way for Newman (20-3-1, 9-0) with 14 kills, 12 digs and 2.5 blocks. Kennedy Rowzee added five kills and 4.5 digs. Makenzie Duhon had four kills, Molly Olson paced the attack with 27 assists, and Sam Ackman had nine digs.
Oregon 2, Stillman Valley 1: At Oregon, the Hawks battled back from a first-set loss to earn a Big Northern Conference win, 19-25, 25-13, 25-15.
Oregon (9-10-2, 2-4) received a team-best 14 kills from Kenna Wubbena, who also had two aces, nine digs and two bloskcs. Rylie Robertson added 11 digs and four aces, and Lexi Ebert had 13 assists, seven kills and six digs.
Polo 2, Warren 0: At Polo, Bridget Call picked up seven kills and 13 digs during a 25-23, 25-19 win for the Marcos.
Courtney Grobe, Sydeni Rahn and Camrynn Jones (11 assists) each added five kills. Ellie Wells had 14 digs, and Madison Glawe had 15 digs.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Dixon 0: At Genoa, the Duchesses suffered a BNC loss, 25-17, 25-13. Leah Carlson supplied Dixon with three kills, five assists, three digs and three aces.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Sherrard 0: At Prophetstown, Jamie Neumiller posted 10 kills and two aces in a 25-20, 25-17 win for E-P.
Lauren Abbott added six kills and four blocks. Claire Reymer had six kills, and Kennedy Buck had four blocks and 27 assists.
Forreston 2, Milledgeville 0: At Forreston, Jaiden Schneiderman had 12 kills, four aces and 10 digs in a 25-16, 25-21 win for the Cardinals, who got five kills, 14 assists and three blocks from Ennen Ferris. Letrese Buisker added four blocks.
Kendra Kingsby had six kills for Milledgeville. Maliah Grenoble had 10 assists and two aces.
Amboy 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 1: At Amboy: Tyrah Vaessen posted nine aces, 15 assists and two blocks in a 26-24, 12-25, 25-14 win for Amboy.
Elly Jones had 17 digs and four kills, Madison O’Malley had five aces and three kills, and Addison Shaw led the defense with 16 digs.
Boys soccer
Oregon 2, Pecatonica 0: At Pecatonica, Gavin Morrow and Steven Guardado scored for the Hawks (10-11-2). Morrow and Jack Tinsman were credited with assists.