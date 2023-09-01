SVM area roundup for Thursday, Aug. 31: Newman, Polo volleyball earn three-set wins

Volleyball
Newman 2, Bureau Valley 1: At Bureau Valley, the Comets beat the Storm 25-27, 25-10, 25-20, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Newman was led by Kennedy Rowzee with 11 kills, 3.5 blocks and four digs, Jess Johns with 10 digs and nine kills, Molly Olson with 28 assists and nine digs, and Addison Foster with 15 digs. Sophia Ely added six digs and four kills for the Comets.
Princeton 2, Dixon 0: At Princeton, the Tigresses downed the Duchesses 25-17, 25-19.
Natasha Faber-Fox led Princeton with 19 assists, 15 digs and eight points, while Ellie Harp chipped in eight kills and four digs, and Miyah Fox tallied 13 digs.
Polo 2, Pearl City 1: At Polo, the Lady Marcos battled back for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-16 win over the Wolves.
Polo was led by Bridget Call with 18 kills and 18 digs, Camrynn Jones with 13 assists and nine digs, Courtney Grobe with 21 digs and three kills, and Madison Glawe with 18 digs. Ellie Wells added 13 assists for the Lady Marcos.
Fulton 2, Galena 0: At Fulton, the Steamers defeated the Pirates 25-19, 26-24.
Leaders for Fulton were Miraya Pessman with eight kills, 12 assists and three digs, Brooklyn Brennan with 11 assists, six digs, five kills and four aces, Annaka Hackett with seven kills, and Resse Germann with 11 digs and six assists. Reese Dykstra added five kills for the Steamers.
Boys golf
Rock Falls 172, Oregon 177: At Deer Valley Golf Club, the Rockets edged the Hawks in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Oregon’s Jackson Messenger was the medalist with a 39. Kylar Early carded a 42, Nole Campos shot a 47 and Logan Sarver chipped in a 49 for the Hawks.
Rock Falls’ Conner Porter shot a 41 for the runner-up finish. Carter Dillon tallied a 42, Brody Van Weelden fired a 44, and Jayce Eriks and Colby Ward added 45s for the Rockets.
Sterling 169, DeKalb 194: At Emerald Hills Golf Course, the Golden Warriors defeated the Barbs in a nonconference dual meet.
Sterling’s Cale Cushman was the medalist with a 40, while Mason Hubbard was the runner-up with 42, Nick Capp shot a 43 and Bryce Hartman added a 44.
Mendota triangular: At Mendota Golf Club, Mendota won the three-team event with a 172. Newman finished second with 178 and Orion took third with 210.
Mendota’s Cale Strouss was the medalist with a 41.
Michael Morse shot a 43 to pace the Comets, while Hiram Zigler carded a 44, Chase Decker shot a 45 and Logan Palmer added a 46.
Fulton 161, River Ridge/Scales Mound 164: At Eagle Ridge North Golf Course, the Steamers improved to 10-0 with an NUIC crossover win over RR/SM.
Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden was the medalist with a 37, and teammate Jacob Voss shot a 40 as the co-runner up. Chase Dykstra tallied a 41 and Zach Winkel added a 43 in the 3-stroke win.
Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 224, West Carroll 237: At Wolf Hollow Golf Course, the Thunder dropped an NUIC contest to the Lena-Winslow/Pearl City co-op.
West Carroll’s Thomas Krontz shot a 51 for the medal finish. Cooper Smith totaled a 59, Max Knuth fired a 62, and Parker Whiting and Noah Johnson added a pair of 65s for the Thunder.
Girls golf
Princeton triangular: At Wyaton Hills Golf Course, Princeton won the three-team event with a 214. Erie-Prophetstown finished second with 217 and Ottawa was third with 240.
The Panthers Izzy Johnston was the medalist with a 48. Hannah Huisman carded a 54, Jaelin Hawkins shot a 57 and Lillian McWilliams added a 58 for E-P.
Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 227, West Carroll 250: At Wolf Hollow Golf Course, the Lena-Winslow/Pearl City co-op topped West Carroll, led by medalist Marley Joseph’s 51.
The Thunder’s Karissa Andrews was the runner-up with a 57, while teammates Corinne Krontz and Caitlin Nolte shot 61s, and Riley Runions added a 71.
Girls tennis
Sterling 3, Mendota 2: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors edged the Trojans in a nonconference dual meet.
At No. 1 singles, Ellie Aitken defeated Ella Lewis 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 2 singles, Teagan Morris took down Lidia Hernandez 6-2, 6-3.
Lisandra Calderon and Avery Moran were winners at No. 3 doubles, beating Lilly Bokus and Ava Beetz 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-7.