SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 30: Rock Falls volleyball, boys golf pick up wins

Volleyball
Rock Falls 2, United Township 0: At East Moline, the Rockets defeated the Panthers 25-14, 25-14. The win improved them to 3-1 on the season.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Denali Stonitsch with 20 assists and four digs, Nicolette Udell with 12 kills, Claire Bickett with nine kills, three digs and 14 points, and Carli Kobbeman with 11 digs. Sophia Moeller chipped in five digs, and Elizabeth Lombardo added four digs and six points for the Rockets.
Milledgeville 2, Warren 0: At Warren, the Missiles topped the Warriors 25-22, 25-23.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Hannah Foster with six kills, Maliah Grenoble with 14 assists, and Olivia Schurman and Kendra Kingsby with four kills and three digs each.
Scales Mound 2, Polo 1: At Scales Mound, the Lady Marcos fell to the Hornets 25-20, 25-27, 25-15.
Bridget Call led Polo with 10 kills and 12 digs, while Madison Glawe tallied 13 digs, Ellie Wells had 12 assists, and Camrynn Jones chipped in 10 digs and seven assists. Sydnei Rahn totaled six kills, Laynie Mandrell stuffed four blocks and Courtney Grobe added seven digs for the Lady Marcos.
Sherrard 2, Morrison 0: At Sherrard, the Fillies lost to the Tigers 25-16, 25-18.
Morrison was led by Jordan Eads with eight digs, five kills and three assists, Kaylee Pruis with six digs, five kills and two blocks, and Bella Duncan with four digs, four assists and three kills.
Boys golf
Rock Falls 169, Mendota 181: At Deer Valley Golf Club, the Rockets won a home dual meet against the Trojans.
Rock Falls’ Conner Porter was the medalist with a 38, while teammate Carter Dillon was the co-runner-up with a 39. He tied Mendota’s Owen Aughenbaugh. Colby Ward shot a 44 and Jayce Eriks added a 48 to the team score. Riley Anderson (49) and Brody Van Weelden (51) also competed for the Rockets.
Western Big 6 triangular: At Emerald Hill Golf Course, Moline won the three-team conference event with a 157 score. Sterling finished second with 174 and Rock Island took third with 179.
Moline freshman Isaac Rumler and sophomore teammate Greer Peters were the co-medalists with 37s.
The Golden Warriors’ Bryce Hartman shot a 42, Mason Hubbard fired a 43, Nick Capp carded a 44 and Cale Cushman tallied a 45 for the second-place finish. Troy Lawrence (46) also competed for Sterling.
Oregon triangular: At Silver Ridge Golf Course, the Hawks won the three-team event with a 172 score. Rochelle finished second with 194 and North Boone was third with 204.
Oregon’s Dom Terlikowski was the medalist with a 40, while teammate Kylar Early was the runner-up with a 43. Nole Campos (44) and Jackson Messenger (45) also contributed to the 22-stroke win. Logan Sarver (48) and Brogan Wilkinson (49) competed for the Hawks as well.
Fulton 155, East Dubuque 187: At Lacoma Golf Club, the Steamers improved to 9-0 with a win over the Warriors.
Fulton was led by medalist Owen Van Zuiden’s 36, runner-up Jacob Voss’ 39, and Zach Winkel and Brady Read’s 40s. Chase Dykstra (43) and Dawson Price (44) also competed for the Steamers.
NUIC triangular: At Lynx Golf Course at Westlake Village, Stockton won the three-team event with a 164 score. Durand-Pecatonica took second with 189 and West Carroll placed third with 228.
Stockton’s Bennett Graves was the medalist with a 39, while teammates Jared Dvorak and Arrison Bauer were the co-runners-up with 40s.
Thomas Krontz shot a 50 to lead the Thunder, while Noah Johnson carded a 53, Max Knuth fired a 61 and Parker Whiting added a 64. Wilson Bressler (65) also competed for West Carroll.
Hall 176, Erie-Prophetstown 189: At Hall, the Panthers came up short against the Red Devils.
Hall’s Landon Plym was the medalist with a 34.
Erie-Prophetstown was led by Caden Van Horn’s 46, Blake Geuns and Colin Ashdown’s 47s, and Sawyer Copeland’s 49. Zach Murphy (61) and Dane Ryan (62) also competed for the Panthers.
Girls golf
Durand-Pecatonica 240, West Carroll 246: At Lynx Golf Course at Westlake Village, the Thunder lost an NUIC dual meet to the Rivermen.
Durand-Pecatonica’s Lauren Miller was the medalist with a 46.
West Carroll’s Karissa Andrews was the runner-up with a 54. Corinne Krontz shot a 57, Caitlin Nolte carded a 67 and Riley Runions added a 68 for the Thunder.
Boys soccer
Oregon 4, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Rockford, Gavin Morrow’s hat trick powered the Hawks past the Crusaders.
Cruz Hernandez scored the other goal for Oregon. Keaton Salsbury tallied two assists and Brian Wallace chipped in one assist.
Deryk Withers recorded six saves and got the shutout.
The win improved the Hawks to 5-2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Northern Conference.
Senior bowling
The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers hit the lanes at Plum Hollow in Dixon throughout August, meeting every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 204 game, 499 series; Connie Bontz 174, 453; David Bucher 170, 436; Steve Byars 210, 512; Chico Contreras 184, 516; Ray Craney 128, 365; Anita Dunphy 156, 403; Dan Dunphy 204, 554; Ron Erickson 254, 679; Larry Huyett 191, 542; Roxie Huyett 130, 321; Mike Imel 163, 470; Barb Jacobs 193, 496; Dave Jacobs 211, 535; Dick Janssen 183, 501; Bob Joyce 195, 480; Jan Kuepker 132, 367; Ken Masters 152, 433; Ron Meagher 187, 508; Doug Near 158, 427; Ron Odenthal 187, 489; Cruz Rivera 176, 495; Jim Shuman 140, 409; Glenn Stroh 101, N/A; Dee Szymanski 157, 391; Ed Webb 190, 459; Shirley Webb 130, 308; Charlie Werner 147, 349; Jay Wolfe 200, 497.
Late women’s golf result from Tuesday
Ladies league tees it up in Sterling: The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Most of Any Number” on Tuesday.
Mimi Boysen finished first through 18 holes, while Janet Freil and Meta Rastede tied for first through nine holes. Boysen had the longest putt and low gross through 18 holes, and Freil was closest to the pin and had the low gross through nine holes.
Cheryl Allen and Connie Wolber tied for second through 18 holes.
Vicki Carlson had low putts through 18 holes, and Freil and Rastede tied for low putts through nine holes. Paula Harmon shot a birdie.