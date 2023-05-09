SVM track & field roundup: Local teams fare well at Missile Invite

The Forreston-Polo boys track & field team finished second with 101 points, just one point behind team champion Lena-Winslow/Pearl City (102) at the Milledgeville Missile Invite on Monday at Floyd Daub Field.
Host Milledgeville-Eastland took fourth (86), Newman finished fifth (84), and West Carroll landed seventh (34) at the eight-team meet.
Newman’s Brady Williamson, Lucas Simpson, Cody McBride and Wyatt Widolff won the 4x400 relay in 3:39.06, and Kenny Boesen, Lucas Schaab, Simpson and Widolff won the 4x800 relay in 8:30.98.
Also for the Comets, Schaab won the 1,600 meters in 4:41.53, Ayden Batten won the high jump (1.71 meters), Ryan Welty was second in the 3,200 (12:16.26), and Widolff took third in the 400 in 54.76 seconds. Simpson narrowly missed the medal mark in the long jump (5.42 meters), finishing .02 meters shy of third place.
Forreston-Polo finished 1-2-3 in the 800, as Carson Jones ran a 2:10.11, Payton Encheff ran a 2:12.33 and Ben Plachno ran a 2:13.78. Noah Dewey took second in the 100 meters (11.68 seconds), and Micah Nelson took second in the 400 meters (53.02 seconds). The 4x200 relay team of De’Angelo Fernandez, McKeon Crase, Dewey and Michael Taylor also took second (1:33.61),
F-P’s Kameron Grobe took third in the 3,200 (12:22.27), Johnny Kobler took third in the shot put (12.92 meters), and Jace Engbert took third in the long jump (5.44 meters).
Milledgeville-Eastland’s Kacen Johnson won the 110 hurdles (15.55 seconds) and took third in the 300 hurdles (45.93 seconds), while Parker Krogman won the 300 hurdles (44.59 seconds) and took second in the 110 hurdles (16.77 seconds). Draven Zier won the 400 meters in 52.88 seconds, and Konner Johnson won the triple jump, leaping 11.48 meters.
Kolton Wilk, Zier, Bryce Aude and Kacen Johnson took third in the 4x100 relay in 46.63 seconds for the Missiles.
West Carroll’s Raef Pickard-Schintgen took second in the long jump (5.83 meters) and the triple jump (11.35 meters).
Pam Foley Memorial Invite: Elijah House won two individual events and ran on a winning relay as Bureau Valley placed third among nine teams in Galva.
The Storm finished with 91 points. Monmouth-Roseville won with 191, and Kewanee was second with 124.
House won the 800 meters in 2:01.77 and the 1,600 in 4:41.27, and also ran with Dylan Macklin, Benjamin Roth and Adrian Gallardo to win the 4x400 in 3:39.71.
Gallardo, Maddox Moore, Austin Hanabarger and Roth ran to second in the 4x800 (8:45.26), and Roth added a third in the 1,600 (4:58.35). Justin Moon took third in the high jump (1.75 meters) and fifth in the triple jump (11.23 meters), while Gallardo (2:13.71) and Moore (2:18.83) went 4-5 in the 800. Brock Shane finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (18.52 seconds), and Drake Michlig was fourth in the discus (40.03 meters) for the Storm.
Girls track & field
Oregon Sectional Prep: Dixon and the host Hawks competed in a sectional prep meet at Landers-Loomis Field. No team scores were kept.
Keeley Mick (2:37.54) and Kamryn Rogers (2:48.56) finished 1-2 in the 800 to lead the Duchesses, while Teyla Wendt was second in the 400 (1:06.17) and Veronica Wade was runner-up in the 1,600 (6:00.99). Dixon also took second in the 4x400 (4:50.76) with the team of Wendt, Layni Lappin, Ava Williams and Rogers.
Sophia Stender (17.29 seconds) and Rylie Robertson (17.69) went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles for Oregon, and Skylar Bishop and Grace Tremble tied for second in the high jump (1.32 meters). Sonya Plescia was runner-up in the pole vault (2.74 meters), and Alease McLain took second in the discus (26.93 meters) and teamed with Marin Sand, Gabriele Hoyle and Val Davis to place second in the 4x100 (58.29 seconds). Davis joined Piper Albaugh, Daleanah Koertner and Addison Rufer to run to second in the 4x200 (2:05.87), and Koertner added third-place finishes in the 100 (14.64 seconds) and long jump (3.87 meters) for the Hawks.
Softball
Riverdale 3, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors were held to three hits in a nonconference loss at the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Katie Dittmar had two of the hits, a single and a double, and Lauren Jacobs added a base hit for Sterling (18-6). Sienna Stingley allowed three runs and five hits in a complete game in the circle, striking out six and walking one.
Breckin DeLaRosa hit a two-run home run in the first inning for Riverdale, and Katie Cox added a solo shot in the fourth. Kayleigh Hartson struck out nine and walked three in the three-hit shutout.
Baseball
Rockridge 3, Erie-Prophetstown 2: The Panthers led 1-0 going into the sixth, but the Rockets tied it in the top of the sixth and then scored twice in the top of the seventh before holding off an E-P rally in the bottom of the inning.
The Three Rivers West game was moved to Edgington due to a wet field in Prophetstown, but the Panthers still played as the home team.
Zane Romero singled a drove in a run, and Tucker VanDeWostine added an RBI for Erie-Prophetstown. Parker Rangel, Owen Farral and Bryce VanDeWostine also had singles, and four Panthers were hit by a pitch.
Bryce VanDeWostine allowed three runs (two earned) and eight hits in a complete game, striking out four, walking two and hitting a batter.