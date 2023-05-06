SVM area roundup: Sotelo sets record again as Sterling takes third at conference meet

The Sterling girls track & field team took third at the Western Big 6 Meet on Friday at Roscoe Eades Stadium, led by four event wins.
Geneseo scored 158 points to top Moline (132.5) and Sterling (123.5). Quincy (94) and Galesburg (66.5) rounded out the top five.
Alice Sotelo set a new school record in the triple jump, leaping 11.76 meters to win that event by 1.46 meters; she leaped 11.36 meters last year to win the Class 2A state title.
Rhylee Wade and Kylie Nicklaus both won as individuals and relay runners for the Golden Warriors. Wade won the 800 (2:28.46), Nicklaus took the 1,600 (5:38.16), and they teamed with Delia Block and Connie Ibarra to win the 4x800 (10:13.65).
Sotelo was also part of three runner-up relay finishes. She teamed with Anna Aulwes, Taah Liberty and Kaydence Weeks in the 4x100 (50.97 seconds); Aulwes, Liberty and Alivia Gibson in the 4x200 (1:48.15); and Block, Wade and Weeks in the 4x400 (4:09.16). Addison Robbins added a second place in the long jump (4.77 meters) for Sterling.
Anessa Johnson finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.25 seconds) and 300 hurdles (49.30), while Kathryn Rowzee was fourth in the shot put (10.61 meters) and discus (33.90). Finley Ryan took fourth in the pole vault (2.82 meters), and Gibson placed fourth in the long jump (4.76 meters).
Weeks added a fifth in the 400 (1:03.74), and Liberty made it three Sterling leapers in the top five with a fifth-place finish in the long jump (4.74 meters).
Boys track & field
Northern Illinois Invitational: Sterling scored 130 points to finish second behind Sycamore (144) in an 11-team meet at Beloit College.
Andrew Bland won the triple jump (12.86 meters) and the high jump (1.85 meters), Cale Ledergerber won the long jump (6.09 meters), and Dale Johnson won the 800 meters (1:55.30).
Dylan Doss, Joseph Holcomb, Ledergerber and Kael Ryan won the 4x100 relay in 43.1 seconds; Maurice Delacruz, Ryan, Carter Chance and Cole Stumpenhorst won the 4x400 relay in 3:28.85; and Jordan Britt, Thomas Holcomb, Parker Janssen and Owen Anderson won the 4x800 relay in 8:06.55.
Doss also took second in the 400 (50.54 seconds) and third in the 100 (11.2 seconds). Tavian Kelly took second in the high jump (1.8 meters), and Kaedon Phillips took second in the fresh/soph high jump (1.75 meters) for the Golden Warriors.
Joseph Holcomb took third in the 200 (23.2 seconds), Stumpenhorst took third in the fresh/soph 400 (54.7 seconds), and Delacruz finished in a three-way tie in the fresh/soph pole vault (2.79 meters). Parker Blakeslee took third in the fresh/soph 800 (2:08.43), and Jimmy Wadsworth took third in the fresh/soph triple jump (11.49 meters).
Geneseo McCormick ABC Invite: Erie-Prophetstown placed seventh with 91 points, Dixon came in eighth with 80, Forreston-Polo landed 10th with 69, Fulton took 12th with 48, and Rock Falls finished 14th with 43.5 at the 16-team ABC meet.
Galesburg was the team champion with 231 points, and United Township was the runner-up with 227.5.
Erie-Prophetstown’s Aidan Jepson won the B flight of the pole vault (3.35 meters), while Charlie Link took second in the A 800 (2:03.87) and fourth in the A 1,600 (4:38.36), and Tyson Skinner took second in the A 3,200 (11:01.86) and fourth in the C 1,600 (5:07.15).
Caleb Eads was third in the B long jump (5.95 meters) and fourth in the A triple jump (12.23 meters), while Wyatt Beck took third in the C 800 meters (2:12.44). Gus Schultz finished fourth in the B 1,600 (5:04.33), Lucas Dreisbach chipped in a fourth in the B 800 (2:12.14), Parker Holldorf placed fourth in the A pole vault (3.96 meters), and Jeremiah Kochevar added a fifth in the C long jump (5.52 meters).
The Panthers also took fourth in a pair of relays: the A 4x800 (8:37.85) with the team of Link, Dreisbach, Beck and Schultz, and the B 4x800 (9:48.32) with the team of Alex Bomleny, Caden Sutton, Dayton Greenwood and Ben Renean.
Dixon’s Alec Fulton won the B long jump (6.23 meters) and took third in the A high jump (1.75 meters), while Ethan Hays was second in the B high jump (1.75 meters) and third in the C long jump (5.75 meters). The Dukes also ran to third in the B 4x100 (46.73 seconds) with the team of Tyson Stokes, Quintynn Sarver, Devon Wallace and Mehki McGlown.
Cullen Shaner finished fourth in the A 110 hurdles (16.93 seconds), Dawson Kemp placed fourth in the B 110 hurdles (17.41 seconds), and Matt Warkins was fourth in the A shot put (15.46 meters) for the Dukes. Jaron Hermes finished fifth in the B shot put (13.10 meters), and the B 4x200 relay of Wallace, Gabe Rowley, Joey Apple and Jacob Duet also placed fifth (1:40.38).
Rock Falls’ Gunnar Damhoff took second in the B 3,200 meters (11:27.24), Adan Oquendo took fourth in the A 200 (23.68 seconds), and the Rockets ran to fourth in the A 4x800 (9:00.10) with the team of Christian Cid, Darien Huggins, Seth Wade and Brady Root.
Wade finished fifth in the B 800 (2:17.73), Huggins took fifth in the B 1,600 (5:05.70), Devin Tanton tied for fifth in the B pole vault (3.04 meters), Ryan McCord was fifth in the C pole vault (2.43 meters), and Ajay Kobbeman added a fifth in the C triple jump (10.51 meters) for the Rockets.
Forreston-Polo won the A 4x400 (3:28.89) with the team of McKeon Crase, Brock Soltow, Micah Nelson and Noah Dewey, while Nelson, Carson Jones, Payton Encheff and Ben Plachno ran to second in the A 4x800 (8:33.69). Jace Engbert added a runner-up finish in the B 110 hurdles (17.01 seconds).
Delo Fernandez, Crase, Dewey and Michael Taylor took third in both the A 4x100 (43.51 seconds) and the A 4x200 (1:33.95) for the Cardinals, while Avery Grenoble finished fourth in the B 100 (12.11 seconds) and fifth in the B 200 (24.80 seconds). Soltow took fifth in the A 400 (53.89 seconds), and Jones was fifth in the A 1,600 (4:47.80).
Landen Leu led Fulton with a win in the C high jump (1.75 meters), while Daken Pessman was runner-up in the A triple jump (12.68 meters). Braiden Damhoff took third in the A shot put (15.55 meters), and Joel Ford finished third in the C triple jump (11.28 meters). The Steamers ran to fourth in the A 4x200 (1:35.29) with the team of Jace Smith, Carson Wherry, Pessman and Klayton Schipper, and Lucas Hartman added a fifth in the B triple jump (10.86 meters).
Baseball
Newman 5, Monmouth-Roseville 2: After the Titans took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, the Comets bounced right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good in a Three Rivers crossover win at home.
Joe Oswalt drove in two runs, Brendan Tunink hit a solo shot as he homered for the third straight game, and Garet Wolfe singled, doubled, scored a run and drove in another for Newman (15-7). Jaesen Johns also doubled and scored a run, and Kyle Wolfe and Nolan Britt both scored for the Comets.
Britt allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, with one strikeout and five walks. Oswalt pitched a shutout in the final inning, allowing a hit and a walk and notching a strikeout.
Sherrard 8, Bureau Valley 5: Sam Wright was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI as the Storm lost a Three Rivers crossover in Manlius.
Elijah Endress was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Bureau Valley.
Riverdale 4, Erie-Prophetstown 1: Dawson Peterson struck out 15 and walked two while allowing one run and one hit in 6 1/3 innings, and had two RBIs to lead the Rams past the Panthers.
Jake Willems struck out both of the last two batters to secure the win.
Braedyn Frank had the only hit for Erie-Prophetstown, and Tucker VanDeWostine scored its only run. Frank took the loss in six innings, allowing four runs and three hits, striking out seven with four walks.
Eastland 1, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0: Max McCullough drove in Tanner Stern for the go-ahead run in the fourth inning, and Ethan Kessler pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk as the Cougars topped the Wildcats in a pitchers’ duel.
Maddox Knauer took the loss in a complete game, allowing four hits and one run, striking out seven with no walks.
Softball
Morrison 12, Hall 0 (5 inn.): The Fillies scored four first-inning runs, then tacked on seven more in the fourth inning on their way to a five-inning shutout of the Red Devils.
Jordan Eads hit two home runs and had four RBIs for Morrison, while Bella Scachette was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Allie Anderson was also 2 for 3, and BayLeigh Brewer added a triple.
Marissa Folkers earned the complete-game win, allowing one hit and one walk, with six strikeouts.
Sherrard 19, Bureau Valley 0 (4 inn.): Liana Ledergerber doubled as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.
Warren-Stockton 20, Eastland 1 (5 inn.): The Warhawks capped a five-inning NUIC crossover win over the Cougars with 13 fifth-inning runs.
Gracie Steidinger had the lone hit and RBI for Eastland.
Lauren Kehl and Maddie McKee combined for a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and four walks for Warren-Stockton, while Adrienne Baker was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Elaina Martin drove in four runs.