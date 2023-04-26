SVM track & field roundup: Sterling tops Rock Falls in dual meet at Hinders

The Sterling girls track & field team Golden Warriors doubled up rival Rock Falls in a dual meet Tuesday at Hinders Field, winning all but three contested events in a 95-46 victory.
Sterling’s Anessa Johnson led the way as a triple-winner, taking the 100-meter hurdles (18.04 seconds), the 300 hurdles (51.35 seconds) and the 4x100 relay (53.42 seconds) with teammates Alivia Gibson, Presley Winters and Finley Ryan. Alivia Gibson also won the long jump (4.06 meters), and Ryan added a win in the pole vault (2.74 meters).
Alice Sotelo won the 100 (13.4 seconds) and the triple jump (10.61 meters), and Kate Rowzee won the shot put (10.2 meters) and the discus (33.46 meters). Sage Ryan, Madison Austin, Kiara Martinez and Darlene Tavares won the 4x200 (2:00.05), and Austin also won the high jump (1.44 meters).
Anna Aulwes won the 200 (28.16 seconds), and Rhylee Wade won the 400 (1:03.28) for the Golden Warriors.
Rock Falls’ Ariel Hernandez won the 800 (2:38.29), while Tayli Hultin won the 1,600 (6:02.73). Hana Ford, Ava Shank, Kat Scott and Gracie Rippy won the 4x400 (4:27.95).
The Rockets’ Emma Peterson ran a 16:02.07 as the only runner in the 3,200, and Elizabeth Lombardo, Brenna Burlack, Jocelyn Mitchem and Kenedi Woodyatt ran a 13:54.75 as the only team in the 4x800.
Phil Sailer Invite: Fulton just missed out on the title at the nine-team meet hosted by Alleman at Augustana College in Rock Island, scoring 102 points to finish only one point behind team champion Sherrard (103).
United Township (76), Annawan-Wethersfield (75) and Erie-Prophetstown (68) rounded out the top five. Newman placed eighth (19).
Paige Cramer was the lone individual champ for the Steamers, winning the long jump (5.08 meters). Brooklyn Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Miraya Pessman won the 4x200 (1:50.13), and Thoms, Dykstra and Pessman teamed with Brooklyn Brennan to take second in the 4x400 (4:22.36).
Thoms also took second in the 100 hurdles (17.81 seconds), Pessman was runner-up in the long jump (4.88 meters), and Emery Wherry was second in the triple jump (9.90 meters), third in the 100 hurdles (17.84 seconds) and fourth in the 400 hurdles (54.83).
Hackett took third in the 200 (28.52), just .01 ahead of Cramer in fourth (28.53). Jordin Rathburn added a third in the high jump (1.42 meters), and Cramer, Thoms, Haley Smither and Pessman ran to third in the 4x100 (51.89 seconds) for Fulton.
Brianna Neumiller won both the shot put (10.16 meters) and the discus (35.27) for the Panthers, and Claire Reymer was right behind her in second place in the discus (34.60). Olivia Purvis won the pole vault (3.13 meters), and Kennedy Buck was runner-up in the 100 (13.89 seconds) and also teamed with Ellie Johnson, Ashlyn Johnson and Aubrey Huisman to take third in the 4x200 (1:54.20).
Brooke Sanchez led Newman with a second place in the 200 (27.96 seconds) and a pair of fourths in the long jump (4.83 meters) and triple jump (9.75 meters). The Comets’ other top-10 individual finishes came from Helen Papoccia in the 400 (6th, 1:07.98), Frances Haley in the discus (6th, 28.20 meters), and Claire Crisham in the 1,600 (7th, 5:56.33).
Boys track & field
Forreston Relays: Lena-Winslow was the team champion with 113 points, host Forreston-Polo took second (112), and Oregon (67), Milledgeville-Eastland (52) and Fulton (35) rounded out the top five at the seven-team meet.
Joey Rowland won the 1,000 meters (3:23.36), Michael Taylor cleared 5 feet, 8 inches for first in the high jump, and Jace Engbert jumped 5.66 meters for second in the long jump as F-P individuals.
F-P’s Micah Nelson, Carson Jones, Ben Plachno and Payton Encheff won the 4x800 in 8:58.73, and Jones, Brock Soltow, Encheff and Plachno won the distance medley relay 4,000 meters in 11:59.72.
McKeon Crase, Soltow, Nelson and Noah Dewey won the 4x400 in 3:38.75, and Crase, Taylor, Dewey and Nelson won the sprint medley relay 1,600 meters in 3:42.75. Taylor, Avery Grenoble, De’Angelo Fernandez and Engbert won the 4x100 in 45.64 seconds.
Lucas Nelson, Engbert, Dane Setterstrom and Soltow won the 4x70 hurdle shuttle (41.82 seconds), and Nelson, Engbert, Setterstrom and Kale Grobe won the 4x100 hurdle shuttle (56.05 seconds). Cole Chesnut, Kayden Loomis, Quinton Hart and Christian Ryia won the 4x110-yard relay (51.53 seconds), and Kameron Grobe took second in the 3,200 meters (12:19.15).
Milledgeville-Eastland’s Kolton Wilk jumped 5.75 meters for first in the long jump, while teammate Draven Zier jumped 5.53 meters for third in the same event. Wilk, Zier, Bryce Aude and Kacen Johnson won the 4x200 (1:34.61), and Tim Farrell, Parker Krogman, Adam Arwender and Konner Johnson won the 4x200-yard relay (1:41.44).
Farrell, Arwender, Krogman and Zier ran a 1:41.81 for second in the sprint medley relay 800 meters, while the Missiles’ Konner Johnson jumped 11.01 meters for third in the triple jump, and JJ Prowant ran a 12:39.00 for third in the 3,200.
Fulton’s Daken Pessman jumped 12.27 meters for first in the triple jump, Lukas Schroeder cleared 5-5 for third in the high jump, and Braiden Damhoff took third in the shot put (14.5 meters).
Tarik Paisley, Wesley Hackett, Zeke VenHuizen and Lucas Hartman ran a 1:46.50 for second in the 4x200 yard relay, and Carson Wherry, Pessman, Klayton Schipper and CJ Struckman ran a 1:40.22 to take third in the 4x200 relay for the Steamers.
Oregon’s Evan James took second in the discus (38.49 meters), and teammate Ryan Noisten won the 3,200 (12:13.93).
The Hawks’ Caleb Brooks, Chris Bolisenga, Edward Gomez and Daniel Gonzalez ran a 12:48.90 for second in the distance medley relay 4,000 meters, and also ran a 9:47.01 for third in the 4x800 relay.
Oregon’s Peter Alfano, Hunter Bartel, Aidan Guida and Trystyn Smith ran a 1:47.21 for third in the sprint medley relay 800 meters, and Gabe Eckerd, Guida, Griffin Marlatt and Emmett Peterson ran a 46.74 seconds for third in the 4x100.