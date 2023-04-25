SVM track & field roundup: Missiles second, Cardinals third at Dittmar Classic

The Milledgeville-Eastland girls track & field team took second at its own Dittmar Classic on Monday, scoring 129.83 points to finish behind only Galena-East Dubuque-River Ridge (152.33) and just ahead of Forreston-Polo (109.33) in the seven-team meet.
West Carroll finished fifth with 45 points, and Morrison was sixth with 27.
Lynn Stringini took part in three wins for the Missiles, taking the 100 hurdles (18.12 seconds), the 300 hurdles (51.75), and teaming with Olivia Schurman, Shelby Groezinger and Abi Sturrup to win the 4x400 relay (4:29.76).
Quinc Haverland was runner-up in both the shot put (10.11 meters) and discus (33.19 meters), Sturrup added a second place in the 400 (1:05.62), Kennedy Burkholder was runner-up in the 1,600 (6:17.74), and Trixie Carroll took second in the long jump (4.88 meters) for Milledgeville-Eastland.
The Missiles also placed second in the other three relay races. The team of Groezinger, Marissa Sturrup, Paige Joiner and Carroll was second in the 4x100 (55.55 seconds) and 4x200 (1:56.10), and Stringini, Leslie Mayne, Skylar Hartman and Burkholder teamed up to take second in the 4x800 (11:20.00).
Sydni Badertscher led Forreston-Polo with wins in the shot put (10.32 meters) and discus (33.39 meters), while Ennen Ferris won the high jump (1.47 meters) and Autum Pritchard won the 400 (1:03.72), placed second in the 200 (28.02 seconds), and took third in the 100 (13.85 seconds).
Emma Randecker paced West Carroll with wins in the 100 (13.17 seconds) and 200 (26.36), while Drusiana McIntyre took third in the 400 (1:05.93) and Olivia Shelly was third in the triple jump (9.47 meters).
Erika King won the 800 (2:36.11) for Morrison, and Emma Christin took second in the 3,200 (14:21.00) and third in the 1,600 (6:30.34).
Byron Quad: Oregon was second with 59 points, behind Winnebago (72.5) and ahead of Rockford Lutheran (26.5) and the host Tigers (11).
Sonya Plescia was part of two wins for the Hawks, taking the pole vault (2.90 meters) and teaming with Lexi Ebert, Skylar Bishop and Mackenzie Brown to win the 4x200 (1:57.04). Ellen Hodson won the 1,600 (6:43.15), Jennica Ciesiel took the high jump (1.48 meters), and Hadley Lutz won the long jump (5.10 meters) for Oregon.
The Hawks also took second in the 4x200 (2:01.32) with a second relay team, and took both second and third in the 4x100 (55.13 and 56.15 seconds) and 4x400 (4:32.73 and 4:33.54) relays. Ava Wight was runner-up in the 100 (14.22 seconds) and triple jump (9.74 meters), Sophia Stender took second in the 100 hurdles (17.24 seconds) and 300 hurdles (53.25), and Bishop was second in the high jump (1.37 meters).
BV Senior Night: The host Storm scored 154.5 points to outdistance runner-up Amboy (131.5) and third-place St. Bede (129) in a five-team meet in Manlius.
Lynzie Cady led the way for Bureau Valley with wins in the 400 (1:06.67) and shot put (9.37 meters), and she also teamed with Jillian Hulsing, Kate Salisbury and McKenzie Hunt to take the top spot in the 4x400 (4:39.71). Maddie Wetzell swept the distance races, taking the 1,600 (6:14.50) and 3,200 (13:46.34). Hulsing, Hunt, Elizabeth Backer and Emma Mussche ran a 12:22.46 as the only team in the 4x800.
Salisbury was second in the 100 (14.04 seconds), Hulsing took second in the high jump (1.47 meters), Addison Wessel was second in the 200 (28.69 seconds) and third in the 100 hurdles (18.44), and Izabel Wallace was runner-up in the discus (27.57 meters) for the Storm. Salisbury and Wessel teamed with Connie Gibson and Ashlyn Maupin to take second in the 4x100 (54.26 seconds) and 4x200 (1:54.90).
Bella Yanos led Amboy with wins in the 100 (13.65 seconds) and 200 (28.05), and she also took second in the long jump (4.73 meters). Jillian Anderson was first in the high jump (1.54 meters), second in the 400 (1:09.11), and third in the 100 (14.15 seconds) and 200 (29.38), while Samantha Nauman took second in the 800 (2:49.61). Elly Jones was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (17.57 seconds), 300 hurdles (51.52) and triple jump (10.00 meters); she lost the 100 hurdles by just a hundredth of a second.
Boys track & field
Winnebago Quad: The host Indians won a four-team Big Northern Conference meet with 102 points, followed by Byron (62), Rock Falls (61) and Rockford Lutheran (32).
Anthony Valdivia won the 3,200 (13:49.71) and Ethen Hiland took the discus (32.54 meters) for the Rockets, who also placed second in both of those events with Christian Cid (13:49.74) and Elijah Padilla (31.87 meters).
Richard Nichols was second in the 110 hurdles (20.44 seconds) and third in the high jump (1.62 meters) for Rock Falls, while Aydan Goff (300 hurdles, 44.51 seconds), Thomas Lewis (shot put, 11.59 meters) and Kohle Bradley (pole vault, 3.42 meters) also earned runner-up finishes.
Bradley, Maverik Johnson, Christian Hernandez and Devin Tanton teamed up to take second in the 4x200 (1:40.47), and Jose Gomez, Brady Root, Goff and Seth Wade ran to second in the 4x400 (3:50.48). Root added a third in the 400 (56.75 seconds), and Tanton took third in the pole vault (3.12 meters).
BV Senior Night: The Storm won their own six-team meet in Manlius, finishing with 139 points to edge out Riverdale (137). Amboy took third (112).
Elijah House won the 800 (1:57.96), took third in the 200 (23.98 seconds), and teamed with Adrian Gallardo, Maddox Moore and Benjamin Roth to win the 4x800 (9:03.72). The quartet of Eli Attig, Justin Moon, Beau Spencer and Brady Hartz ran to victory in the 4x200 (1:39.32).
Roth added a runner-up finish in the 1,600 (4:49.42), and joined Moon, Austin Hanabarger and Dylan Macklin to take second in the 4x400 (3:48.11). Macklin and Cameron Lemons tied for second in the pole vault (2.59 meters) for Bureau Valley, and Landon Hulsing took second in the discus (35.19 meters) and tied for third in the shot put (11.20 meters) with teammate Jon Dybek – who also took third in the discus (33.97 meters).
Macklin, Moon, Aiden Levi and Hartz ran to second in the 4x100 (48.26 seconds) for the Storm, and Hartz added a third in the 100 (11.89 seconds).
Ian Sundberg and Ed Fry were double-winners for Amboy. Sundberg swept the throws (12.35 meters in shot put, 38.12 meters in discus), and Fry took the high jump (1.67 meters) and triple jump (11.26 meters). The foursome of Caleb Yonos, Joel Billhorn, Nick Noble and Zane Murphy won the 4x100 (47.65 seconds) for the Clippers.
Murphy added a second place in the 200 (23.91 seconds), and teamed with Yonos, Noble and Kelton Schwamberger to take second in the 4x200 (1:39.87). Kydreel Green (shot put, 11.75 meters) and Joel Billhorn (high jump, 1.57 meters) were also runners-up for Amboy, and Kyler McNinch took third in both the 1,600 (4:52.62) and 3,200 (10:20.56).