SVM area roundup: Wolfe, Newman shut out Mendota; Dixon holds off North Boone

Kyle Wolfe followed up last week’s perfect game with a one-hitter as the Newman baseball team defeated Mendota 10-0 in six innings in a Three Rivers East game Monday in Sterling.
Wolfe struck out four and allowed one walk in a complete game, and he also went 4 for 5 with two RBIs at the plate to help his own cause.
Jaesen Johns was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Garret Matznick scored twice, and Joe Oswalt and Daniel Kelly also drove in runs for the Comets (10-6, 6-3 TRAC East), who scored in every inning except the second.
Dixon 7, North Boone 5: The Dukes built a 7-1 lead through five innings, then held on for a Big Northern Conference win after the Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Quentin Seggebruch was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Dixon (9-6, 8-2 BNC), and Bryce Feit also drove in two runs and scored once. Alex Harrison singled, doubled and scored, as seven different Dukes scored runs.
Max Clark allowed an unearned run and five hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking three. James Leslie picked up the save after coming on for reliever Quade Richards, not allowing a run or a hit and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings.
Oregon 8, Winnebago 1: Dom Terlikowski allowed just one run and four hits in a complete game, and he also had a single, double and two RBIs as the Hawks won a Big Northern Conference road game.
Terlikowski struck out 11 and walked five, and a single fifth-inning run was all Winnebago could muster against him.
Miley Smith drove in three runs, Josh Crandall had two doubles and two RBIs, and Jack Washburn had two hits and drove in a run for Oregon. Kade Girton and Logan Weems each scored twice as the Hawks scored two runs each in the second, third, sixth and seventh innings.
Morrison 11, Erie-Prophetstown 1 (6 inn.): Brenden Martin and Koltin Swaim combined on a no-hitter to lead the Mustangs past the visiting Panthers in a Three Rivers West win.
Brenden Martin struck out 10 and walked seven while giving up the lone E-P run in 5 2/3 innings, and Swaim struck out the only batter he faced in the top of the sixth. Martin also had two hits, two runs and two RBIs at the plate, Collin Renkes had two hits and scored three runs, and Jake Strobbe, Jacob Reed and Aydan Meinsma each had two hits and an RBI for Morrison. Carson Strating drove in a run and scored twice, and Kaleb Schroeder added an RBI.
Liam Johnson scored the lone run for Erie-Prophetstown. Nate Packer allowed nine runs (four earned) and 10 hits in four innings, with three strikeouts, and Bryce Jepson gave up two runs (one earned) and two hits in 1 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking two.
Fulton 14, Polo 0 (5 inn.): The Steamers scored six runs in the first inning, then added two in the second and three in both the third and fourth in an NUIC crossover win over the Marcos at Lumberkings Stadium in Clinton, Iowa.
Kole Schipper doubled and drove in three runs for Fulton, and QJ Mangelsen added a single, a solo home run and two runs scored. Conner Sheridan singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Ryan Eads added a single, a double an RBI and two runs. Dom Kramer drove in two runs, AJ Boardman doubled, scored twice and added an RBI, and Payton Curley, Reed Owen and James Crimmins also drove in runs.
Brayden Dykstra pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one.
Billy Lowry and Logan Nelson had the hits for Polo. Nolan Hahn, Carter Merdian, Gus Mumford and Jeffrey Donaldson all pitched for the Marcos.
Forreston 5, River Ridge/Scales Mound 3: The Cardinals led 3-0 through two innings and 5-2 through four in an NUIC crossover win at home.
Kendall Erdmann doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Forreston, and Owen Greenfield was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Alex Ryia gave up two runs and three hits in four innings, striking out three, walking two and hitting a batter, while Erdmann (1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 K) and Carson Akins (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB) both pitched in relief.
Softball
Rock Falls 10, North Boone 8: The Rockets scored two runs in the top of the seventh that stretched the lead to 10-6 and proved to be the difference in a Big Northern Conference road win.
Patty Teague was 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs, and Katie Thatcher was 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs to lead Rock Falls (15-3, 7-0 BNC). Maddy Morgan was 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs, Rylee Johnson was 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI, and Zoe Morgan and Abby Whiles each drove in a run and scored twice.
Thatcher allowed eight runs and nine hits in the circle, striking out eight and walking nine.
Dixon 16, Rockford Lutheran 1 (4 inn.): The Duchesses finished off a Big Northern game with 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a win at Reynolds Field.
Morgyn Bailey doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored two more for Dixon (3-8, 3-5 BNC), and Kennedy Haenitsch was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Aly Moore also had three RBIs and two runs scored, Allie Abell drove in three runs, Ava Valk had a pair of hits and two RBIs, and Bailey Tegeler tripled, scored twice and drove in a run. Elly Brown scored three runs, Delaney Bruce scored two more, and Addy Williams also drove in a run for the Duchesses.
Abell allowed one run and two hits, striking out six and walking two.
Oregon 11, Byron 6: Emma Schlichtmann had two doubles and four RBIs at the plate, and she also pitched in relief of starter Ava Hackman as the Hawks topped the rival Tigers in a Big Northern road game.
Schlichtmann scored two runs on offense, and allowed two runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings in the circle, striking out three without a walk. Hackman gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.
Hackman was also 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored for Oregon, while Abi Fletcher drove in two runs, and Gracen Pitts added an RBI and a run.
Newman 7, Mendota 3: The Comets scored in each of their last four at-bats to rally for a Three Rivers East win in Sterling.
Madison Duhon went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI to lead Newman (9-5, 4-3 TRAC East), and Lucy Oetting doubled, tripled and drove in two runs. Carli Brady had a single, a double, a run and an RBI, and Jess Johns drove in a pair of runs and scored another.
After giving up three runs (one earned) in the top of the first, Ady Waldschmidt didn’t allow another run the rest of the way; she finished with a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.
Morrison 1, Erie-Prophetstown 0: Bella Duncan pitched a no-hitter, and the Fillies scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to top the visiting Panthers in a Three Rivers West game.
Duncan struck out 14 and walked two in the no-no, and she also had a single and a triple for Morrison (10-5, 2-4). Jordan Eads doubled and drove in the lone run.
Aylah Jones gave up just three hits and a walk, striking out 11 in a complete game for Erie-Prophetstown.
Eastland 8, Amboy 3: Three-run innings in the third and fifth propelled the Cougars to an NUIC South win over the Clippers in Lanark.
Jocelyn Green finished a triple shy of the cycle, scoring three runs and driving in five. Morgan McCullough had two singles and scored three runs, Tatum Grim singled, doubled and scored twice, and Olivia Klinefelter (double) and Mallory Misiewicz also had RBIs for Eastland.
Jenica Stoner allowed three runs and six hits in a complete game, with four strikeouts and two walks.
Ellie McLaughlin led Amboy (4-9, 2-5) with two doubles and two RBIs, and Peyton Payne added a single, a double, a run and an RBI. Tyrah Vaessen (double) and Kiera Karlson also scored runs for the Clippers.
Alyvia Whelchel struck out five and walked two in a complete-game loss.
Fulton 13, Polo 3 (5 inn.): The Steamers scored nine runs in the second and four in the third in an NUIC crossover win over the Marcos at Drives Park.
Resse Germann was 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored for Fulton, and Addison Hartman singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Curley and Reed each added two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Steamers. Brooklyn Brennan pitched four innings and allowed three unearned runs and five hits, striking out three wand walking one, while Hartman struck out one and didn’t allow a run or a hit in the final inning.
Ali Danekas had a home run and a pair of RBIs for Polo, and Cheyenna Wilkins had two hits. Karlea Frey (11 R, 3 ER, 7 H, 2 K, 3 BB, 1 HBP) and Wilkins (2 ER, 3 H, 1 K, 0 BB, 1 HBP) both pitched two innings for the Marcos.