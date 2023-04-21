SVM area roundup: Newman baseball, softball both top Hall

The Newman baseball team scored a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to defeat Hall 2-1 in a Three Rivers East game Thursday in Sterling.
Jaesen Johns had two hits and an RBI for the Comets (9-5, 5-2 TRAC East), and Garet Wolfe added a single and an RBI as Newman made the most of its three hits.
Brendan Tunink gave up one run and three hits in six innings on the mound, striking out seven and walking two. Nolan Britt gave up a hit in a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one without a walk.
Ashton Pecher hit a solo home run in the sixth inning for the Red Devils, and also gave up two runs and three hits in a complete game, with seven strikeouts and three walks.
North Boone 2, Dixon 0: The Dukes had just one hit in a Big Northern Conference loss at Veterans Memorial Field, despite strong pitching from Bryce Feit and Quade Richards.
Feit gave up one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking six. Richards allowed one run and five hits in 2 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and a hit batsman. Ari Selmani had the hit for Dixon (8-5, 7-2 BNC).
Middle Tennessee State recruit Chandler Alderman struck out 13 and walked just one in his one-hitter, and he also singled, doubled and drove in a run for North Boone. RJ Wolski was 3 for 4 and scored a run.
Winnebago 11, Oregon 7: The Hawks and Indians were tied 4-4 heading into the seventh inning, but ‘Bago scored seven runs in the top of the inning, then Oregon scored three in the bottom before its comeback came up short in a Big Northern Conference game at home.
Dom Terlikowski had two hits, and Gavin Morrow and Logan Weems each scored twice for Oregon. Morrow, Weems, Miley Smith, Hunter Buchanan and Brady Jozefowicz all had RBIs, and Keaton Salsbury, Jack Washburn and Kade Girton also scored runs.
Washburn allowed four unearned runs and six hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and three walks. Smith took the loss in relief, giving up six runs and one hit in 2/3 of an inning, walking five. Kyler Early got the last out after giving up a run and two hits.
Forreston 7, Eastland 4: The Cardinals jumped on the Cougars with a three-run first inning, then pulled away with a four-run fifth for the NUIC South win.
Owen Greenfield, Kendall Erdmann, Brendan Greenfield and Alec Schoonhoven had two hits apiece for Forreston; Owen Greenfield homered and doubled, and Brendan Greenfield had three RBIs.
Carson Akins gave up two runs and three hits in three innings pitched for the Cardinals, striking out two and walking three. Erdmann gave up two unearned runs and two hits in two innings and recorded a strikeout. Alex Milnes pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one batter without a walk.
Peyton Spears had two hits and Cole Huber had two RBIs to lead Eastland. Max McCullough also drove in a run and took the loss on the mound, while Trevor Janssen pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the Cougars, surrendering one hit, striking out one batter and walking one.
Softball
Newman 11, Hall 1 (5 inn.): The Comets scored in every inning, and six different players drove in runs in a Three Rivers East win in Sterling.
Madison Duhon had a solo home run and an RBI triple to lead Newman (8-4, 3-3 TRAC East), Sophia Ely also had two RBIs, and Addison Foster ripped a two-run single. Ady Waldschmidt and Jess Johns both went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Johns smacked a double. Lucy Oetting singled, doubled and scored twice, and Brenleigh Cook had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Waldschmidt struck out nine, walked two and hit two batters in a three-hitter, giving up just one unearned run.
North Boone 14, Dixon 1 (5 inn.): The Duchesses avoided the shutout at Reynolds Field when Ava Valk hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning in a Big Northern Conference loss.
Valk’s home run was the only hit for Dixon (2-8, 2-5 BNC), as North Boone’s Cami Carter struck out nine without a walk.
Only four of the 14 runs allowed by Morgyn Bailey were earned, as the Duchesses committed four errors. She gave up 12 hits and a walk, struck out four, and hit a batter.
Forreston 23, Eastland 4 (4 inn.): The Cardinals scored 14 runs in the second inning on their way to a four-inning NUIC South win over the Cougars.
Alaina Miller went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and scored four runs. She also earned the win with three innings in the circle, allowing two unearned runs and three hits, striking out two batters and walking three.
Hailey Greenfield went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Rylee Broshous homered and doubled on two hits, and had three RBIs; both scored three runs. Nevaeh Houston and Aubrey Sanders added two hits and four RBIs each for Forreston.
Girls soccer
North Boone 3, Oregon 2: Mya Engelkes and Teagan Champley scored the goals for the Hawks, and Katelyn Bowers had an assist in a Biog Northern Conference loss on the road.
Sarah Eckardt and Anna Stender split time at goalkeeper for Oregon (6-2-2, 4-1 BNC). Eckardt made five saves, and Stender stopped four shots.
Girls track & field
Geneseo Invite: Sterling took third at the seven-team meet, finishing just two points shy of a runner-up finish with 102.6 points.
The host Maple Leafs rolled to the team title with 179.6, while Eureka nabbed second place (104.6).
The Golden Warriors won three events and had seven other top-3 finishes.
Kate Rowzee won the discus with a toss of 34.56 meters, and she took second in the shot put with a throw of 10.57 meters. Alice Sotelo won the triple jump with a leap of 10.74 meters.
Delia Block, Kaydence Weeks, Kylie Nicklaus and Rhylee Wade won the 4x800 relay in 10:43.04. Block took second in the 1,600 meters with a 5:47.04, and Wade took third with a 5:47.40.
Anessa Johnson took second in the 300-meter hurdles in 52.02 seconds, and Alivia Gibson took second in the 200 meters, in 28.64 seconds.
Anna Aulwes, Sotelo, Finley Ryan and Kirra Gibson finished third in the 4x100 relay in 53.56 seconds, while Aulwes, Finley Ryan, Alivia Gibson and Sotelo finished third in the 4x200 relay, clocking a 1:54.32.
Byron Invite: The Forreston-Polo girls competed at a five-team meet in Byron; final scores and full results were not available.
Letrese Buisker won the 300-meter hurdles in 54.85 seconds, and also won the high jump by clearing 1.63 meters. Sydni Badertscher won the discus with a toss of 34.64 meters, and took second in the shot put with a throw of 10.23 meters.
Autum Pritchard took second in the 100 meters (13.37 seconds) and 400 meters (1:03.78). Ennen Ferris was second in the high jump (1.47 meters), and teamed with Elsa Monaco, Buisker and Pritchard to finish second in the 4x100 (53.76 seconds).
Bekah Zeigler took second in the triple jump, leaping 9.02 meters, and Laynie Mandrell finished third in the same event, leaping 8.7 meters. Mandrell also took third in the 300 hurdles, clocking a 55.78 seconds.
Monaco took third in the 100 meters (13.94 seconds), Courtney Grobe took third in the the 100-meter hurdles (19.44 seconds), and Alayna Young took third in the shot put (9.47 meters).
MLB
Junis coming out of bullpen: Rock Falls native Jakob Junis is a relief pitcher for the San Francisco Giants this season, and has made five appearances in the first month of the season.
In his first three appearances out of the bullpen on April 1, 6 and 11, Junis allowed three earned runs and seven hits in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks to post a 1.29 ERA.
In his last two appearances, on April 14 and 18, Junis hasn’t been quite as sharp, allowing three earned runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings, with one strikeout and no walks.
On the season, he has a 2-1 record and a 4.26 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched over five games. He has given up six earned runs and 18 hits, with 12 strikeouts and five walks, with a 1.82 WHIP (walks & hits per innings pitched).
Junis is in his second season with the Giants, and his first as a full-time relief pitcher after spending the first five seasons of his career as a starting pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, who drafted him in the 29th round of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft.
Last year, he was in the Giants’ starting rotation for much of the season, despite missing more than a month in the middle of the year after suffering a strained hamstring. He finished 5-7 with a 4.42 ERA, allowing 57 runs (55 earned) and 120 hits in 112 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts, 25 walks and four hit batsmen.
For his career, Junis is 36-43 with a 4.74 ERA, allowing 359 runs (337 earned) and 691 hits in 640 innings, with 578 strikeouts, 174 walks and 41 hit batsmen.