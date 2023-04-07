Track & field roundup: Sterling girls win WB6 triangular in Geneseo

The Sterling girls track & field team won a Western Big 6 triangular at Geneseo on Thursday, scoring 82.5 points to easily outdistance United Township (49) and the host Maple Leafs (37.5).
Anessa Johnson swept the hurdles races for the Golden Warriors, winning the 100 highs in 17.35 seconds and the 300 lows in 51.93 seconds. Kaydence Weeks won the 800 (2:44.88) and teamed with Delia Block, Laney Zuithoff and Connie Ibarra to take the 4x400 relay (4:32.65); Rhylee Wade won the 1,600 (5:48.00) and joined Block, Emma Anderson and Kylie Nicklaus to win the 4x800 (10:49.24); and Kirra Gibson won the long jump (4.66 meters) and teamed with Anna Aulwes, Taah Liberty and Alivia Gibson to win the 4x100 (52.87 seconds).
Kate Rowzee won the shot put (10.95 meters) and took second in the discus (34.21 meters), and Alice Sotelo won the triple jump (10.81 meters) and took third in the 200 (28.56 seconds). Liberty (200, 28.38 seconds), Zuithoff (800, 2:48.57) and Nicklaus (1,600, 5:53.40) added individual runner-up finishes to their relay wins, while Abby Ryan (100 hurdles, 53.40 seconds), Finley Ryan (pole vault, 2.74 meters) and Addison Robbins (long jump. 4.56 meters) also earned second-place finishes for Sterling.
Kewanee 79, Monmouth-Roseville 40, Newman 34: The Comets won three events and added five more top-three finishes in a Three Rivers triangular in Kewanee.
Brooke Sanchez notched two wins, a second place and a third for Newman. She won the triple jump (9.57 meters) and finished third in the high jump (1.32 meters), and teamed with Makenzie Duhon, Mia Trujillo and Elizabeth Rude to win the 4x200 relay (2:07.37); that same quartet also took second in the 4x100 (59.41 seconds).
Helen Papoccia won the 100 (14.22 seconds) and took third in the 400 (1:12.75), and Claire Crisham (6:01.50) and Gianna Widolff (6:40.71) went 1-2 in the 1,600 for the Comets. Monica Healy took third in the 800 (3:05.80).
Storm 2nd at Monier: Bureau Valley scored 116 points to finish behind host Princeton (155) at the Howard Monier Invite, with St. Bede (100), Annawan-Wethersfield (98) and Hall (63) also competing.
The Storm didn’t win any events, but Lynzie Cady led the way with three runner-up finishes. She was second in the 400 (1:06.68) and long jump (4.58 meters), and teamed with Jillian Hulsing, McKenzie Hunt and Kate Salisbury to take second in the 4x400 (4:44.51). Hulsing was also second in the high jump (1.47 meters), and Salisbury joined Connie Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin and Addison Wessel to run to second in the 4x200 (1:56.56). Maddie Wetzell was runner-up in the 3,200 (13:33.75), and Ashlyn Ledergerber placed second in the pole vault (2.28 meters) for BV.
Gibson took third in both the long jump (4.50 meters) and triple jump (9.10 meters), and Salisbury placed third in the high jump (1.32 meters), while Wetzell was third in the 1,600 (6:28.68), and Emma Mussche took third in the 800 (2:57.55). Hulsing, Hunt, Mussche and Bella Birkey finished third in the 4x800 (12:25.51).
Thursday Night Under the Lights: Milledgeville-Eastland won a five-team meet hosted by Morrison, scoring 158 points to top Fulton (126), Riverdale (122), Stockton (45), and the host Fillies (22).
Quinc Haverland swept the throws for the Missiles, taking the shot put (9.27 meters) and the discus (26.20 meters). Lynn Stringini won the 300 hurdles (53.41 seconds) and took second in the 100 hurdles (18.53 seconds), Skyler Hartman won the 3,200 (14:05.37), and Macey Schryver took the high jump (3 feet, 4 inches). The team of Kennedy Burkholder, Arianna Bush, Audrey Sundquist and Violet Diehl won the 4x800 (12:57.27).
Leslie Mayne was second in both the 1,600 (6:38.65) and 3,200 (14:08.43) for Milledgeville-Eastland, while Natalie Colehour was runner-up in the triple jump (9.21 meters), and Trixie Carroll (4.63 meters) and Shelby Groezinger (4.62 meters) went 2-3 in the long jump. The Missiles also took second in three relays: the 4x100 (54.34) with the team of Groezinger, Carroll, Paige Joiner and Abi Sturrup; the 4x200 (1:57.14) with the team of Groezinger, Carroll, Schryver and Sturrup; and the 4x400 (4:42.01) with the team of Sturrup, Groezinger, Carroll and Stringini.
Emery Wherry led the Steamers with wins in the 100 hurdles (17.34 seconds) and triple jump (9.60 meters), and a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (55.89 seconds). Paige Cramer won the long jump (4.91 meters), then joined Brooklyn Thoms, Annaka Hackett and Miraya Pessman to win the 4x100 (52.41 seconds), and teamed with Hackett, Pessman and Grace Dykstra to take the 4x200 (1:52.80). Hackett, Pessman, Olivia Knott and Jada Schaver won the 4x400 (4:40.78) for the Steamers, while Thoms took second in the 200 (28.91), and the team of Knott, Kali Brewer, Nelly Preston and Jasmine Moreland was second in the 4x800 (13:26.55).
Erika King led Morrison with a win in the 400 (1:06.29) and a third-place finish in the 200 (29.41).
Forreston-Polo 152, G/ED/RR 102, West Carroll 55: The Cardinals won a three-team meet at home, winning seven events and taking second in seven more to top Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge and the Thunder.
Letrese Buisker won the 300 hurdles (55.43 seconds) and the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), and took second in the 100 hurdles (19.20 seconds) behind teammate Courtney Grobe, who won in 18.82 seconds; Grobe took second to Buisker in the 300 hurdles (55.99). Buisker also teamed with Elsa Monaco, Ennen Ferris and Autum Pritchard to win the 4x100 (55.42), while Monaco, Hannah Harvey, Ramsie Grenoble and Courtney Davis won the 4x200 (2:06.79) for Forreston-Polo.
Alayna Young (30-8) and Sydni Badertscher (30-6) went 1-2 in the shot put, and Badertscher also won the discus (98-9) for the Cardinals. Ferris was second in the high jump (4-10), Monaco took second in the long jump (3.91 meters), Bekah Zeigler placed second in the triple jump (8.62 meters), and Kayla Lamm was runner-up in the 800 (3:14.81).
Emma Randecker was a triple-winner for West Carroll, taking the 100 (13.14 seconds), the 200 (26.60) and the 400 (1:03.75). Sienna Young won the 800 (2:59.59), and teamed with Randecker, Drusiana McIntyre and Atlantis Kerkove to take second in the 4x400 (4:54.44). The Thunder also ran to second place in the 4x100 (1:00.33) with the foursome of Norah Brigham, Ciara Henson, Domynique Lego and Kyaria Kerkove.
Boys track & field
Sycamore 86, Sterling 81, Rock Falls 18: The Golden Warriors hosted the Spartans and Rockets in a triangular at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
Christian Beasley won the shot put (12.20 meters) and discus (34.85 meters) to lead Sterling, while Joseph Holcomb won the 100 (11.31 seconds), Jordan Britt took the 800 (2:03.03), and Cale Ledergerber won the long jump (5.93 meters) and took second in the 100 (11.46 seconds); he also teamed with Kael Ryan, Joseph Holcomb and Maurice Delacruz to win the 4x100 (45.30 seconds). Britt, Owen Anderson, Thomas Holcomb and Parker Blakeslee won the 4x400 (3:40.95).
The Warriors took the top four spots in both the high jump and triple jump, with Andre Klaver winning the long jump (1.85 meters) and Jimmy Wadsworth taking the triple jump (11.15 meters); Andrew Bland was second in both of those events, and also took second in the 110 hurdles (16.66 seconds). Delacruz added a second in the 200 (24.09 seconds), and Brandeis Shore took second in the pole vault (3.66 meters).
Adan Oquendo led Rock Falls with a win in the 200 (23.94 seconds) and a third place in the 100 (11.67). Ethen Hiland was runner-up in the shot put (12.15 meters), and the 4x800 team of Gunnar Damhoff, Darien Huggins, Seth Wade and Jeffrey Sommer placed second in 10:20.60. Devin Tanton took third in the 400 (54.19 seconds).
Thursday Night Under the Lights: Morrison hosted a five-team meet and took second, as Riverdale took the team title with 136 points to top the Mustangs (112), Fulton (100), Milledgeville-Eastland (85) and Stockton (54).
Morrison started off the meet by taking the top three spots in the 100 with Brady Anderson (11.60 seconds), Zach Milder (11.87) and Levi Milder (11.95). Zach Milder (23.53) and Levi Milder (23.98) then went 1-2 in the 200, and Evan Scott won the 3,200 (11:59.09).
The Mustangs also won three relay races. Anderson and the Milders teamed with Reynolds Reavy to take the 4x100 (45.81), then were joined by Gavin Sheets-Wood to win the 4x200 (1:35.28). Anderson, Chase Newman, Aiden Dolieslager and Karder White won the 4x400 (3:42.74), and Newman was also runner-up in the 400 (55.21).
The Missiles swept the two hurdles races, with Kacen Johnson winning the 110 highs (16.45 seconds) and Parker Krogman taking the 300 intermediates (45.22). Kacen Johnson joined Konner Johnson, Draven Zier and Bryce Aude to take second in both the 4x100 (46.51) and 4x200 (1:35.62), while Krogman, Zier, Kacen Johnson and Hudson Groezinger placed second in the 4x400 (3:45.70).
Zier took second in the long jump (5.83 meters), and Groezinger was runner-up in the 800 (2:15.48) and teamed with JJ Prowant, Jameson Pannkink and Landon Frederick to take second in the 4x800 (9:19.71) for Milledgeville-Eastland.
Fulton swept the throws, finishing 1-2 in both the shot put and discus. Braiden Damhoff won the shot put (14.16 meters) and Robby Sheckler was second (10.49), while Daniel Holman won the discus (32.30 meters) and Josiah Heald took second (29.86). Landen Leu won the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), and Daken Pessman took the triple jump (12.38 meters) for the Steamers.
Cardinals 3rd at home: Forreston-Polo finished with 91 points to finish behind Galena-East Dubuque-River Ridge (108) and Lena-Winslow (100), but ahead of West Carroll (38) and Pearl City (12) in a five-team meet in Forreston.
Michael Taylor won the 100 (11.70 seconds) and the high jump (6 feet) for the Cardinals, and also teamed with Delo Fernandez, Noah Dewey and McKeon Crase to take the 4x200 (1:36.29). Jace Engbert won the long jump (5.45 meters) and joined Brock Soltow, Peyton Crase and Avery Grenoble to take second in the 4x100 (46.93 seconds).
McKeon Crase was runner-up in the 100 (11.77 seconds), Lucas Nelson took second in the 110 hurdles (18.16), and Dane Setterstrom was second in the 300 hurdles (46.75) for Forreston-Polo. Setterstrom, Payton Encheff, Micah Nelson and Carson Jones ran to second in the 4x400 (3:52.74).
Zaiden Smith won the 400 (53.49 seconds) for the Thunder, and Raef Pickard-Schintgen won the triple jump (11.20 meters) and took second in the long jump (5.32 meters). Joseph Blasen was runner-up in the 3,200 (12:55.41), and West Carroll also took second in the 4x800 (10:20.00) with the team of Roscoe Davies, Connor Knop, Roger Laborn and Daniel Mitchell.