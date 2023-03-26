SVM area roundup: Sterling 4x200 relay team wins indoor track & field state championship at Illinois Top Times

Eleven Sterling Golden Warriors were awarded medals at the Illinois Top Times indoor track & field state championships at Shirk Center in Bloomington on Saturday as the competition concluded for the Class 2A field.
In the 4x200 relay, Sterling’s Cale Ledergerber, Joseph Holcomb, Kael Ryan and Maurice Delacruz won a state championship, clocking a 1:33.79.
Dale Johnson added a pair of medals to his state championship collection, taking second in the 1,600 meters behind Columbia’s Ethan Hogan (4:17.46) with a personal-record run of 4:21.44, and third in the 3,200 meters with a 9:28.44.
Andre Klaver chipped in another second-place finish for Sterling, leaping 1.93 meters in the high jump to finish behind Metamora state champion Drew Tucker (1.96m).
In the 4x400 relay, Jordan Britt, Thomas Holcomb, Joseph Holcomb and Delacruz ran a 3:35.19 for fifth place.
In the 4x800 relay, Owen Anderson, Thomas Holcomb, Parker Janssen and Britt clocked an 8:23.81 for sixth place. Britt added an eighth-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 52.05.
On the girls side, reigning Class 2A triple jump champion Alice Sotelo jumped 10.56 meters to finish sixth in her championship event.
Sterling Invite: The Rock Falls girls track & field team racked up eight first-place medals at the Sterling Invite at Westwood.
In the 4x800 relay, Ava Shank, Hana Ford, Kat Scott and Gracie Rippy were the champions; Scott was also a champion individually in the 800. Carli Kobbeman won the long jump, Amara Thomas won the high jump, and Ariel Hernandez won the 1600.