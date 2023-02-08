SVM area roundup: Sterling rolls past rival Geneseo on the road

The Sterling boys basketball team cruised to a Western Big 6 road win Tuesday night, defeating Geneseo 69-29 after building a huge halftime lead.
The Golden Warriors (20-7, 7-5 WB6) led 24-10 after the opening period, then pushed it to 44-12 by the break with a 20-2 second-quarter surge. Sterling took a 67-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
JP Schilling and Lucas Austin led the way with 12 points apiece, and Kaedon Phillips hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points for the Warriors. Andre Klaver and Kyle Billings scored eight points each, with Billings burying a pair of 3s. A dozen different Sterling players scored.
Owen Parker knocked down two 3s and led the Maple Leafs with 14 points.
Orion 60, Morrison 57: The Mustangs were outscored 20-9 in the fourth quarter of a Three Rivers West road loss.
Carson Strating scored 22 points, and Brenden Martin had 16 for Morrison, which led 32-25 at halftime and 48-40 through three quarters. Danny Mouw hit two 3-pointers and added seven points.
Gus Nedved led Orion with 13 points, and Maddux Arnold scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter. Xavyor Winter had 11 points, and Duncan Adamson added nine.
Rockridge 57, Erie-Prophetstown 17: The Panthers never got on track offensively in a Three Rivers West loss in Erie.
Bureau Valley 59, Hall 47: Landon Hulsing scored 14 points to help lift the Storm over the Red Devils Hall in a Three Rivers East game in Manlius.
Jon Dybek added 12 points for the Storm, who led 24-15 at halftime.
Girls basketball
Oregon 49, South Beloit 14: The Hawks led 17-4 after one quarter and 28-7 by halftime before outscoring the Sobos 13-5 in the third period of a nonconference win on the road.
Hadley Lutz had 19 points to pace Oregon, while Ella Dannhorn added 11. Mya Engelkes chipped in six points as eight different Hawks scored.
McKenah Tyrrell led South Beloit with six points.
Forreston 50, Milledgeville 18: The Cardinals pulled away with a 21-5 scoring run in the second quarter to win an NUIC South road game.
Brooke Boettner scored 13 points, and Jenna Greenfield hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for Forreston, which led 43-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Ericka Alexander and Keeli Larson added eight points each for the Cardinals.
Olivia Schurman’s five points paced the Missiles.