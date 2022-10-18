SVM area roundup: Sterling volleyball falls to Cavaliers on the road

The Sterling volleyball team suffered a 25-21, 25-17 loss to LaSalle-Peru in a nonconference road match Monday night.
Katie Dittmar led the way with seven kills, and Carley Sullivan spiked five kills for the Golden Warriors, while Kathryn Rowzee stuffed three blocks. Olivia Melcher finished with nine digs and two aces, and Delali Amankwa dished 18 assists.
Milledgeville def. Pearl City 25-16, 25-19: The Missiles topped the Wolves in an NUIC crossover match in Pearl City.
Lydia Faulkner led Milledgeville with five kills, seven digs and two aces, while Lily Smith had three kills, five digs and an ace. Emma Foster had six assists, six digs and an ace, Marissa Sturrup added two kills, three aces and three digs, and Olivia Schurman chipped in four assists, two digs and a kill.
Amboy def. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-23, 21-25, 24-16: The Clippers pulled away in the third set to win a tight nonconference match at home.