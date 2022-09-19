SVM Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Jess Johns

Jess Johns and the Newman volleyball team have won 12 of their first 14 matches, and are unbeaten in the Three Rivers East at 6-0 halfway through their conference schedule. After losing a couple of key pieces to graduation from last year’s 26-win team the went 12-0 win TRAC East play, this year’s squad has picked up right where they left off in 2021 thanks to veteran leadership from experienced juniors like Johns, Kennedy Rowzee and Molly Olson, and senior setter/hitter Katie Grennan.
Johns has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s the key to the Comets’ strong start this season?
Johns: I think we focused very hard on doing the basics and fundamentals the right way at the beginning of the season, such as keeping your serve and basic passing technique.
What’s your favorite memory of Newman volleyball?
Johns: My favorite would have to be the bus rides home from the games. Everyone is blasting music, and just having a good time.
What’s your favorite rivalry match and why?
Johns: Rock Falls is always a good matchup for us, I like to see how we handle the pressure and challenge every season.
What’s your favorite thing about volleyball?
Johns: I like the unpredictability of it, and the fact that you always have a chance to make an outstanding play to save the ball. You also always have to be ready to adjust and run down a ball, which I think keeps you engaged in the game.
If you had to choose to play another position besides outside hitter, what would it be and why?
Johns: I have always wanted to play libero. I feel like it would give me a challenge, and broaden my skill set.
What’s your favorite movie? TV show?
Johns: Movie is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy.”
What is your perfect meal?
Johns: Mac & cheese and iced black coffee
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Johns: I think reading people’s minds would be pretty cool, you’d always be on the same page as everyone.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Johns: Any song by Bailey Zimmerman.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Johns: I have always liked P.E., strength and fitness, or anything that keeps you actively doing something the whole class.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Johns: The Cubs, and Kris Bryant.
You get to have dinner and talk volleyball with three players, past or present. They can be professional players, Olympians, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Johns: Kathryn Plummer, Lexi Rodriguez, and Morgan Hentz. I think this group of people would be able to explain where volleyball has gotten them, and what they did to get to where they are really well.