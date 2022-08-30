Area roundup: Dixon, Oregon pick up Big Northern soccer victories

The Dixon boys soccer team defeated Winnebago 4-1 in their Big Northern Conference opener on Monday afternoon at Sauk Valley Community College.
Jacob Duet scored two goals to lead the Dukes (3-2, 1-0 BNC), and Anthony Zarate and Quade Richards also scored.
Oregon 1, Byron 0: The Hawks notched a Big Northern win on penalty kicks after the game was tied 0-0 through regulation and overtime.
Gavin Morrow, Roberto Hernandez and Jacob Vegliando all scored in the penalty kick shootout for Oregon (3-3-2, 1-0 BNC). Morrow made five saves in goal, and Miley Smith had four saves in regulation and overtime, plus three saves in the shootout.
Boys golf
Byron 148, Rock Falls 162: The Rockets shot well at Rock River, but the Tigers had four scores of 40 or lower to win a Big Northern dual.
Carter Dillon’s 38 paced Rock Falls, while Nick Vickers shot a 40 and Conner Porter and Brody VanWeelden both had 42s. Jayce Eriks fired a 46, and Cheyenne Hansen had a 51.
Byron’s Maison Brandt was medalist with a 1-over-per 33.
Amboy 199, Durand-Pecatonica 213: Led my medalist Wes Wilson, the Clippers won an NUIC dual at Shady Oaks.
Wilson shot a 41 for Amboy, while Hayden Wittenauer fired a 43. Carson Barlow (55), Bryson Full (60) and Logan O’Brien (74) also played.
Fulton 167, Forreston 206, Dakota 228: The Steamers improved to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the NUIC by sweeping a triangular at home.
Landon Meyers was medalist with a 39, Jacob Voss fired a 41, and Brady Read had a 42 for Fulton. Reed Owen and Zach Winkel both shot 45s, and Dawson Price added a 46.
Kaden Ganz led Forreston with a 49, and Heath Schubert had a 50. Kendall Erdman’s 53 and Hayden Stralow’s 54 also counted toward the team score, and Darin Greenfield (56) and Hannah Harvey (57) also played for the Cardinals.
West Carroll 226, Polo 274: The Thunder topped the Marcos in an NUIC dual at Sandburr Run, shooting five of the seven lowest scores.
Dillon Hill was medalist with a 47, and AJ Boardman was runner-up with a 48 for West Carroll. Thomas Krontz (65) and Alex Hardin (66) also contributed to the team score, and Erik Kice (68) also competed.
Cody Buskohl led Polo with a 51, and Aiden Messer shot a 63. Caleb Sutton (76) and Wyatt Brooks (84) also placed for the Marcos.
Girls golf
Amboy 257, Durand-Pecatonica 270: The Clippers won an NUIC dual at Shady Oaks, as Amboy’s Andrea Buhrow and Greta Horner shared medalist honors with matching 60s.
Polo 241, West Carroll 247: The Marcos won an NUIC dual at Sandburr Run, led by medalist Kamryn Stockton’s 48.
Anna Faivre had a 60, Avery Faivre shot a 66, and Alivia Schmidt added a 67 for Polo.
Victoria Reiland was runner-up, leading West Carroll with a 56. Brianna Jensen fired a 57, Karissa Andrews shot a 63, and Corinne Krontz had a 71.
Volleyball
Amboy def. Hiawatha 25-17, 25-15: The Clippers picked up their first win of the season, downing Hiawatha in straight sets at home.
Tyrah Vaessen had eight aces, eight assists, four kills and three digs, and Courtney Ortgiesen added two kills, two blocks and three aces for Amboy. Kiera Karlson spiked three kills, Madison O’Malley served three aces, and Elly Jones had six digs and three aces. Emersyn Noble and Ellie McLaughlin chipped in three digs each.
Erie-Prophetstown def. Monmouth United 26-24, 25-20: The Panthers notched a nonconference win on the road.
Olivia Purvis had six kills and two aces, and Kennedy Buck finished with five kills, two blocks and 10 assists for Erie-Prophetstown. Aylah Jones added eight digs and four kills, Hailey Bush stuffed a pair of blocks, and Jaiden Oleson dished eight assists. Jamie Neumiller led the Panthers’ back-row defense with 14 digs.
Fulton def. Northeast (Iowa) 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 15-9: The Steamers crossed the Mississippi River and topped Northeast in five sets at Goose Lake.
Brooklyn Brennan led Fulton with 12 kills, 10 assists, 10 digs and three aces, and Annaka Hackett added 10 kills, eight digs, four aces and three blocks. Ava Bowen had five kills, six blocks and three digs, Miraya Pessman finished with 18 assists, 10 digs, four kills and two aces, and Resse Germann chipped in 23 digs.
Sunday’s results
College tennis
Skyhawks sweep over weekend: The Sauk Valley women’s tennis team won a pair of matches on Friday and Sunday to open the season.
In their home opener Friday, the Skyhawks swept the doubles matches and defeated Oakton 8-1. Saryn Seeley and Chloe Coil won 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 at No. 1 doubles, while Olivia Pitkin and Madison Hubbs won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. Kenzie Hubbard and Roquelle Penaflor receiced a forfeit at No. 3 doubles.
In singles play, Coil won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2, Hubbard won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3, and Pitkin won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4. Hubbs and Penaflor received forfeits.
On Sunday, Sauk defeated Illinois Valley 8-1 in Oglesby, again sweeping the doubles matches.
Seeley won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, Hubbard won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Pitkin won 6-4, 2-1 (forfeit) at No. 4 singles, Hubbs won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5 singles, and Penaflor won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.
Seeley and Coil teamed up for a 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles, Pitkin and Hubbs won 6-4, 5-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Hubbard and Penaflor won 6-2, 7-6 (3) at No. 3 doubles.
MLB
Junis takes loss in Minneapolis: Rock Falls native Jakob Junis dropped to 4-4 on the season for the San Francisco Giants after suffering a loss against the Twins on Sunday in Minnesota.
Junis allowed six earned runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out two without a walk. He was pulled from the game after giving up back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the fifth.
It was Junis’ first start since suffering a hairline fracture at the base of his left palm after he was hit in the hand by a 108 mph line drive in his last start against the Rockies on Aug. 21 in Colorado.
On the season, Junis has allowed 37 earned runs and 79 hits in 82 1/3 innings over 17 appearances, including 14 starts. He has an ERA of 4.04, with 71 strikeouts, 16 walks and three hit batsmen.