Fitness trial for Sycamore man charged in parents’ killings begins Monday

Kevin A. Schmidt was charged on Oct. 1, 2025, with first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and Gary A. Schmidt, 60, according to court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office) (Mark Busch)

Jury selection begins Monday for a civil trial to determine if a Sycamore man is fit to face first-degree murder charges in the 2025 violent killings of his parents, Holly S. Schmidt and Gary A. Schmidt.

Kevin A. Schmidt, 35, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder on Oct. 1 – after his parents, Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and Gary A. Schmidt, 60, were found beaten to death at their home in unincorporated Sycamore on Sept. 30, 2025. Police believe they were likely killed the evening before.

If convicted, he faces a life sentence. He’s being held in DeKalb County Jail without release pending trial.

Those who knew the Schmidts said they were well-regarded community members. Gary Schmidt, a master carpenter, would do acts of service as a sign of love to those around him, according to his obituary. Holly Schmidt, a longtime educator in Sycamore School District 427, had a passion for working with animals, according to her obituary.

Photos of the late Gary Schmidt and Holly Schmidt, of Sycamore, were posted on a public GoFundMe memorial fundraiser to support their grieving family. The Schmidts, shown in the photos published by GoFundMe, were found dead in their home on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, authorities said. (Photo provided by GoFundMe)

Kevin Schmidt spent much of Wednesday’s status hearing arguing that he be allowed to represent himself.

He said he wasn’t given an option to represent himself, alleging he was forced into having DeKalb County Public Defender Chip Criswell represent him.

“The very first day I met with Criswell, I told him I wanted to represent pro se, and he told me the judge wouldn’t allow it,” Schmidt said. “He told me there’s nothing I could do.”

DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery said Schmidt isn’t allowed to represent himself at this stage in the case under the law, since Criswell has raised a bona fide doubt about his client’s fitness. The jury will determine if that will stand.

“Mr. Criswell had no right to place any claim of bona fide doubt,” Schmidt said in argument.

But Montgomery said that Schmidt filed a court document last fall indicating he wanted a lawyer – Schmidt filled out an affidavit, a common initial step for those facing charges, to lay out a person’s financial situation so a judge can determine if they can afford an attorney.

Montgomery stressed to Schmidt that he could eventually represent himself – but only if the jury next week determines he’s fit for trial.

“If at some point in the future you are fit to stand trial, then you absolutely can represent yourself,” Montgomery said before being interrupted by Schmidt. “If you’re found fit next week, you have the right to represent yourself.”

On Dec. 10, Criswell raised a bona fide doubt about Schmidt’s fitness for trial, court records show.

On Wednesday, Criswell said he’s obligated to do his job ethically.

“While I understand Mr. Schmidt’s position regarding his feelings on his fitness, I have done the research on that, judge. I was the one who raised bona fide doubt, and I have no obligation to argue his fitness, that he believes him being fit,” Criswell said. “I have an ethical obligation to make the arguments that I think are appropriate in the case.”

Schmidt also asked Montgomery numerous questions regarding potential conflicts of interest regarding alleged mutual acquaintances.

Montgomery emphasized that the trial that begins on Monday is not about the murder charges. Instead, it’s about Schmidt’s fitness to continue his proceedings in court for those charges.

If he’s found not fit, Schmidt would be transferred into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services. There, he could receive treatment tied to his health needs. The court could then reevaluate his fitness status at a future date. If Schmidt is found fit, his criminal proceedings would continue as planned.