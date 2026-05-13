Lockport OKs new residential development near Smith Road, neighbors cite flooding concerns

Residents who live in a subdivision at Tameling Drive and Smith Road are objecting to a new housing development that will be located off the north side of the neighborhood in Lockport. The City Council unanimously approved the development on May 6, 2026. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The City of Lockport approved plans for a new housing development, over the objections of some neighboring residents who were concerned about density and flooding.

The City Council on May 6 voted unanimously to approve the concept plan for a 68-unit, 24.4-acre development known as Royale Highlands Estates in the area south of 141st Street between Smith Road and Basham Drive. The land was previously farm property.

The development, which was also given a unanimous recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Commission, is to comprise one long street that will include 21 duplex units on its east end and 26 single-family homes on the west end.

The single-family homes will occupy 13.785 acres of the property with a density of 1.8 units per acre, while the duplexes will have a density of 3.95 units per acre in a 10.6 acre area.

Residents from neighboring Tameling Drive, which sits south of the property, spoke at the meeting to express concern about the development, including the potential risk of flooding from construction in the agricultural property.

“While I understand the owners don’t want to deal with the property anymore, I think part of the reason it hasn’t sold for so long is because it floods a lot,” said Michael Karpinski.

He and other residents were concerned about flooding on their property and the impact it might have on their well water and septic systems.

“It’s understandable that they want to build on the property, but we’re requesting the plan be made less dense,” Karpinski said, suggesting that only the single-family detached homes be built and spread out across the entire development area.

Lockport Director of Community & Economic Development Lance Thies at a Lockport City Council Meeting on Sept. 17, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Mayor Steven Streit refuted the flooding claims, saying “the property didn’t sell last time because the owner said he didn’t like the junk proposal he got, not because of flooding.”

The previous proposal included 86 smaller single-family homes, according to the city.

Community and Economic Development Director Lance Thies assured residents the city would require a full storm water report before construction began and the developer would be required to follow state and Will County ordinances around water management.

“If you have flooding now, it will actually probably get better after it’s developed,” said Streit.

Alderman Darren Deskin said there had been similar concerns previously about developments in other areas of the city, and none of them had seen increased flooding.

He also said the changes “should have zero effect on well and septic systems.”

In addition to the flooding concerns, resident Rochelle Staudohar, said the development’s density was “a stark contrast to what currently exists” in that area and that it could increase traffic in an area where speeding issues had led to a traffic study two years ago.

She also argued that getting rid of the open space would be detrimental to local wildlife.

“I urge you to consider the wildlife, traffic, density, and character impact on the community,” she said.

Staudohar and Karpinski presented a petition signed by 35 neighbors from 24 residences on their street opposing the development.

Following their comments, the city council voted unanimously to approve the development.

Streit noted that if flooding problems arose they would be “the city’s responsibility” and would be addressed by public works.

Along with the homes, the concept plan for the new development includes 8.5 acres of open space, including stormwater detention basins.