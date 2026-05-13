Lake County ROE honors outstanding educators

The 2026 Educator of the Year award was presented to Nic Schlichting (center) of Lake Bluff School District 65. (Photo by Janelle Rominski)

The Lake County Regional Office of Education hosted its fifth annual Educator of the Year Celebration, presented by the Lake County Regional Office of Education Foundation, on May 6 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

Nearly 1,000 educators, school staff members, students, administrators and community leaders gathered during Teacher Appreciation Week to recognize outstanding educators and school personnel from districts across Lake County whose dedication, compassion, and leadership make a lasting impact on students every day.

“This evening is about recognizing school personnel who show up every day with heart, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to students,” Dr. Michael Karner, regional superintendent of schools, said in a news release.

The evening featured student emcees Lynda Ma and Colin Starnes, from Barrington High School, student musical performances, recognition of nominees and award recipients in multiple categories, and opportunities for educators and school leaders from across the county to connect and celebrate.

The 2026 Educator of the Year award was presented to Nic Schlichting of Lake Bluff School District 65, who was also recognized in the Educational Service Personnel category. Known affectionately by students and staff as “Mr. S,” Schlichting was recognized for his extraordinary compassion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to student success.

In nomination materials submitted on his behalf, colleagues and parents described Schlichting as a trusted mentor, advocate and source of encouragement for students with diverse learning and physical needs. One parent shared that Schlichting helped their child achieve milestones “many people thought impossible,” while school leaders praised his ability to make every student feel valued, supported, and capable.

“Teachers and school staff do not always receive the recognition they deserve,” said Joel Finfer, executive director of the Lake County Regional Office of Education Foundation. “This celebration is an opportunity for our entire community to pause and say thank you to the educators and support personnel who shape the lives of children every single day.”

Award recipients recognized during the evening included:

Elementary/Early Childhood Teacher - Karen Lodewyck, Lake Zurich CUSD 95

Middle School Teacher - Lisa McCauley, Oak Grove School District 68

High School Teacher - Kristen Behrens, Mundelein School District 120

Diverse Learner Teacher - Michelle Clark, SEDOL

School Administrator - Alison Rodriguez, Wauconda CUSD 118

Student Support Personnel - Dr. Krisit VanHam, Round Lake Area School District 116

Educational Service Personnel - Ed Harrington, Aptakisic-Tripp CCSD 102

Early Career Educator - Ashley Dyer, Kildeer Countryside CCSD 96

Educator of the Year — Nic Schlichting, Lake Bluff School District 65

Presented by the LCROEF for the first time, this year’s event also highlighted the Foundation’s growing efforts to support programs and partnerships that strengthen educational opportunity and student success throughout Lake County.