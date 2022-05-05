Area roundup: Newman, Rock Falls baseball lose close games

The Newman baseball team forced extra innings after a Putnam County rally in the seventh, but the Comets came up short in a nonconference home game, falling 5-3 in nine innings.
Newman led 1-0 through six innings, but Putnam County scored three runs in the top of the seventh before the Comets tied things up with two runs in the bottom of the frame. The Panthers then scored twice in the top of the ninth to pull out the victory.
Brendan Tunink pitched six shutout innings before running into trouble in the seventh. He allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking three. Jaesen Johns gave up two runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings, with one strikeout and two walks; Nolan Britt walked two and didn’t allow a hit in 2/3 of an inning to finish it off.
Kyle Wolfe had two hits and an RBI, and he also scored a run for the Comets. Ethan Van Landuit and Kory Mullen drove in runs, and Mullen and Brennen Cook scored runs.
North Boone 5, Rock Falls 2: The Rockets dropped a Big Northern Conference road game in a makeup from Tuesday.
Aaron Meenen drove in both runs for Rock Falls. Dillon Schueler gave up three runs and two hits in four innings, with nine strikeouts and five walks, and Timmy Heald allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits in the final two innings, striking out three without a walk.
Stillman Valley 1, Oregon 0: The Hawks lost a heartbreaker on the road in Big Northern Conference play.
Ashton-Franklin Center 13, Polo 0: Jordan Harris thew a one-hitter, striking out 16 and walking two in a complete game, and he also went 3 for 5 at the plate and drove in a run to lead the Raiders past the Marcos.
Carson Rueff went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Evan Kopp went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, and Braiden Runkle went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Michael Cochrane drove in two runs for AFC.
Blake Diehl had the lone hit for Polo. Nolan Hahn pitched three innings for the Marcos, allowing five hits, three runs and four walks, and striking out two.
Orion 9, Fulton 6: The Steamers saw their five-run third inning answered by the Chargers in the bottom of the frame in a nonconference loss on the road.
Drew Dykstra singled twice, tripled, drove in a run and scored twice for Fulton, and Kannon Wynkoop singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Davis Ludin had a pair of singles and two RBIs, and Ryan Eads also had two hits.
Ethan Price gave up seven runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking five. Reed Owen allowed two runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings of relief, striking out six and walking one.
Bureau Valley 6, Mendota 1: Logan Johnson doubled twice and scored two runs as the Storm won a Three Rivers East road game.
Carter Salisbury was 2 for 4 with a double and a run for BV (12-7, 5-4), while Sam Wright and Ethan Freeman each drove in a run.
Seth Spratt earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in five scoreless innings.
Emilio Perez doubled and drove in a run for Mendota (2-13, 1-9), while Izaiah Nanez was 2 for 2 with a double and a run. Nanez was the losing pitcher.
Softball
Oregon 9, Genoa-Kingston 5: Liz Mois and Jesse Suter both homered in the third inning to lead the Hawks to a Big Northern Conference win at home.
Suter also had a double, two RBIs and two runs, and Mois finished with three RBIs for Oregon (18-7). Bella Koertner singled, doubled and scored twice, and Mia Trampel had a pair of singles and an RBI. Lena Trampel drove in a run and scored twice, and Gracen Pitts also had an RBI.
Mia Trampel struck out seven in 2 2/3 perfect innings, and Lena Trampel gave up five runs – only one was earned – and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out three.
Bureau Valley 7, Mendota 0: Tyra Sayler went 3 for 5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers East win in Mendota.
Darla Kepner went 2 for 4 with a double and a pair of runs for BV (9-10, 3-6), while Madison Smith earned the win, allowing five hits and striking out 10 in a complete game.
Katie Jenner had two of Mendota’s four hits, while Paige Manning was the losing pitcher for the Trojans (8-9, 4-6).
Morrison 21, Galva-Williamsfield 0: The Fillies rolled to a nonconference win on the road.
Orion 6, Fulton 5: The Steamers led 5-0 after the top of the fifth, but the Charges scored one in the fifth and five in the sixth to win a nonconference contest.
Annaka Hackett was a triple shy of the cycle and drove in two runs, and Madyson Luskey had a double and home run; they hit back-to-back homers in the fifth. Brenna Bell and Emily Kane also had RBIs for Fulton.
Addison Hartman allowed five runs (four earned) and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two. Teegan Germann gave up an earned run and three hits in the final 1/3 of an inning.
Kenadi Sovey and Avah Jones each had three hits for Orion, and Sovey drove in three runs.
Boys tennis
Newman 5, Galesburg 0: The Comets swept the Silver Streaks on the road, winning four of the five matches in straight sets.
Logan Palmer was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles, and John Craft outlasted his opponent at No. 2 singles for a 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 victory.
Koda Brininger and Tyler Bonnell won 7-6 (4), 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while James Rhodes and Griffin Moran won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2, and Carson Palmer and Ryan Partington won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles for Newman.
Boys track & field
Cardinals win Ogle County title: Forreston-Polo won eight events and scored 261 points to take the title at the Ogle County Meet in Rochelle.
The host Hubs were second (192), followed by Byron (110), Stillman Valley (103) and Oregon (76).
McKeon Crase and Matthew Beltran were double-winners for the Cardinals, as Crase won the 100 (11.30 seconds) and long jump (6.05 meters), and Beltran took the 110 hurdles (15.90 seconds) and high jump (1.88 meters). Devonte King-Black added a win in the triple jump (11.78 meters) and placed second in the high jump (1.68 meters), while Ben Plachno won the 1600 (5:18.10), Carson Jones took the 3200 (10:51.10), and Dane Setterstrom won the 300 hurdles (44.10 seconds).
Crase teamed up with Michael Taylor, Avery Grenoble and Brock Soltow to win the 4x100 (44.50 seconds). Grenoble added a runner-up finish in the 200 (23.70 seconds), and Micah Nelson was second in the 800 (2:11.40). Peyton Encheff (800, 2:14.90) and Kameron Grobe (3200, 12:23.80) took third for the Cardinals.
Daniel Dominguez led Oregon with a win in the discus (46.49 meters) and a second place in the shot put (14.78 meters). Kenrick Oriyavong was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (18.00 seconds), and Evan James took third in the discus (36.59 meters) for the Hawks.
Girls track & field
Hawks 2nd at Ogle County: Oregon scored 160 points to finish behind only host Rochelle (248) at the Ogle County Meet. Byron took third (132), Forreston-Polo finished fourth (110), and Stillman Valley (32) rounded out the field.
Jenae Bothe won both the shot put (12.68 meters) and discus (31.02 meters) to lead the Hawks. Sophie Stender took the 100 hurdles (17.20 seconds), and Sonya Plescia won the pole vault (1.65 meters) and teamed with Jennica Ciesel, Gabriele Hoyle and Ellen Hodson to take the 4x400 (4:46.80).
Ava Wight was second in the triple jump (9.65 meters) for Oregon, while Grace Tremble (400, 1:03.30), Rylie Robertson (100 hurdles, 18.30 seconds) and Paige Beauchem (discus, 25.86 meters) all took third.
Letrese Buisker led Forreston-Polo with a win in the 300 hurdles (51.30 seconds) and runner-up finishes in the 100 hurdles (17.60 seconds) and the high jump (1.58 meters). Sydni Badertscher was second in the discus (29.85 meters) and third in the shot put (9.81 meters), and Ennen Ferris took third in the high jump (1.48 meters) for the Cardinals.