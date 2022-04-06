Area roundup: Dixon, Rock Falls softball pick up Big Northern Conference wins

A three-run fourth inning helped propel the Dixon softball team to a 5-3 victory over Oregon in a Big Northern Conference game Tuesday evening at Oregon Park West.
The Duchesses got a solo home run from Sam Tourtillott in the first inning, but the Hawks answered with a solo homer by Bella Koertner in the bottom of the inning.
Dixon scored three times in the fourth and tacked on an insurance run in the fifth after Oregon had gotten back within 4-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Tourtillott also singled and scored twice, and Elle Jarrett had two doubles and three RBIs for the Duchesses. Anna Kate Phillips was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Holli Miller singled and doubled, and Izzi McCommons also drove in a run for Dixon.
Jarrett struck out eight and walked one in a three-hit complete game, allowing two earned runs.
Koertner added a double and scored twice, and Reilee Suter scored the other run for the Hawks. Jesse Suter had an RBI.
Mia Trampel took the loss, allowing five earned runs and 11 hits in seven innings. She struck out nine and walked one.
Rock Falls 13, Winnebago 2, 5 inn.: The Rockets scored 11 runs in the first inning in a Big Northern win at home.
Katie Thatcher was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and she hit one of Rock Falls’ six home runs in the game. Zoe Morgan also homered, and finished with two hits, three RBIs and a run. Rylee Johnson hit a home run and drove in three runs, and Jersey Thomas also went deep and had two RBIs.
Brooke Howard went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Olivia Osborne and Abby Whiles hit solo shots for the Rockets, who had 13 hits in 30 plate appearances.
Thatcher allowed two unearned runs and three hits in five innings, striking out six and walking two.
Milledgeville 11, Amboy 2: The Missiles scored four runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to pull away from the host Clippers for an NUIC South win.
Emma Foster had two singles and a triple, and Marissa Sturrup and Maliah Grenoble each had two hits for Milledgeville. Kendra Hutchison struck out six and walked two in a four-hitter.
Amboy scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Tyrah Vaessen, Dana Merriman, Addison Shaw and Kenzie Nickel each had a single, and Hannah Blanton took the loss in the circle.
Polo 11, Eastland 6: The Marcos piled up six first-inning runs and rolled past the Cougars.
Madelynn Jones went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, and Lindee Poper drove in two runs and scored two for Polo. Karlea Frey was the winning pitcher, allowing eight hits, five runs and one walk, while striking out four in four innings.
Chloe Sweitzer went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Eastland, and Addie Burkholder added two RBIs. Jenica Stoner took the loss, striking out three in four innings.
Forreston 16, AFC 3, 5 inn.: The Cardinals scored nine runs in the first inning, then added on in every frame in an NUIC South win in Ashton.
Rylee Broshous doubled, homered and drove in a run, and Brooke Boettner also went deep for Forreston. Kara Erdmann singled and tripled, Jenna Greenfield also tripled, and Aubrey Sanders had two doubles and drove in a run. Alaina Miller added two singles and an RBI, and Sanders struck out 10 and walked four while allowing three runs and five hits in five innings.
East Dubuque 14, Fulton 4, 5 inn.: East Dubuque built a 4-2 lead through three innings, then tacked on eight runs in the fifth for a five-inning victory.
Madyson Luskey went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ariana Nielsen and Bri Kramer drove in one run apiece for Fulton. Ally Bruggenworth and Emily Kane added two hits each for the Steamers.
Freshman pitcher Addison Hartman had nine strikeouts, but took the loss after 4 1/3 innings.
Baseball
Rock Falls 2, Rockford Lutheran 1: The Rockets scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning after a throwing error on Victor Rivera’s bunt single to defeat the visiting Crusaders in a Big Northern Conference game.
Gavin Sands went the distance on the mound for Rock Falls, allowing one unearned run and one hit, with 14 strikeouts and three walks.
Timmy Heald’s RBI in the sixth provided Rock Falls’ first run, and Cooper Hewitt and Isaiah Kobbeman both had two hits.
Amboy 16, Milledgeville 6, 6 inn.: The Clippers scored seven runs in the fifth inning, then finished off an NUIC South win with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ian Eller, Sam Russell, Ryan Dickinson and Jackson Rogers all had two hits for Amboy, and Russell drove in three runs. Eller, Dickinson, Tucker Lindenmeyer and Garrett Pertell all added RBIs, and Rogers allowed five runs (three earned) and seven hits in five innings, striking out nine and walking one. Andruw Jones gave up one run and two hits in an inning of relief, with two strikeouts and a walk.
Cayden Akers had two hits and three RBIs for the Missiles, and Connor Nye also drove in a run. Ashton Nobis had two hits and scored a pair of runs for Milledgeville. Nye took the loss in relief of starter Akers.
Eastland 17, Polo 2, 4 inn.: The Cougars scored 11 runs across the third and fourth innings to seal an NUIC South win over the Marcos in Lanark.
Kellen Henze went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored, and Carson Heckman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Cougars. Max McCullough, Cole Huber and Trevor Janssen drove in two runs apiece for Eastland.
Heckman started and picked up the win, pitching three scoreless innings with six strikeouts, allowing two hits and five walks.
Tyler Merdian and Scott Robertson drove in the runs for Polo. Nolan Hahn took the loss, pitching two innings.
Forreston 12, AFC 2: The Cardinals used a seven-run fifth inning to break open a close game in an NUIC South win in Ashton.
Jacob Fiorello drove in three runs for Forreston, and Brendan Geenfield scored three times. Dylan Greenfield singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored once, and Owen Greenfield added a double, an RBI and a run. Tommy Appel scored twice, and Noah Johnson, Mason Fox and Alex Ryia also drove in runs for the Cardinals. Ryia pitched five innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven and walking two.
Griffin Bushman had a hit and an RBI, and Carson Rueff and Mason Munroe also had hits for the Raiders. Munroe and Braiden Runkle scored runs, and Jordan Harris took the loss despite allowing just two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two.
Fulton 12, East Dubuque 9: The Steamers scored six runs in the third inning, then added three each in the fourth and sixth in an NUIC game at Drives Park.
Ryan Eads singled, doubled and drove in four runs for Fulton, and Ian Wiebenga and Davis Ludin both had two hits and two RBIs, with Wiebenga scoring three runs and Ludin scoring twice. Ethan Price added two hits and an RBI, Kannon Wynkoop also drove in a run, and Drew Dykstra added two hits and two runs.
Brock Mason got the win on the mound, allowing six runs (five earned) and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, while striking out six and walking four. Wynkoop picked up the save, giving up three runs (one earned) and one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out four and walking three.
Girls soccer
Oregon 4, Rockford Lutheran 0: Kenna Wubbena scored one goal and assisted on two more to lead the Hawks to a Big Northern Conference win at Oregon Park West.
Hadley Lutz and Sophie Stender each added a goal and an assist for Oregon (2-0-1), while Mya Engelkes also scored a goal.
Genoa-Kingston 1, Dixon 0: The Duchesses dropped a Big Northern Conference road game. Hanna Lengquist made five save in goal for Dixon.
Geneseo 9, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors were shut out by the Maple Leafs in a Western Big 6 road game.
Boys tennis
Sterling 5, Moline 4: The Golden Warriors swept all three doubles matches to pick up a Western Big 6 victory at home.
Brecken Peterson and Connor Pham won 6-4, 6-1, at No. 1 doubles, while Benjamin Boze and Kayden Loos were 6-4, 6-2 winners at No. 2, and Luke Valentino and Carter Morris won 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 at No. 3 doubles to secure the dual victory.
Sterling got singles wins from Peterson at No. 1 (6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7) and Valentino at No. 5 (6-2, 6-3).