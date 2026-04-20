Plano Public Library’s April and May programming for adults and kids

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009.

Writers Group

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 23, 30, & May 14

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Plot Twisters Book Club

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 28

If you love a good thriller, this book club is for you. We’ll discuss “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware in April. For adults. Registration is required. Space is limited. Books can be picked up at the Checkout Desk.

Crafts to Go – Coffee Filter Flowers

Saturday, May 2

Free take-home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Technology Help Desk

12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Steve Goodwin. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Wood Flower Book Vase Class

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5

6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6

Join us for this unique creative experience led by Bri Kettley of Forget Me Not by Bri. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll transform a book into a vase and design a beautiful floral arrangement made with wood flowers. All supplies provided. Open to high school students and adults. $15 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 9

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

ICash: Discover What’s Yours

1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16

A representative from the Treasurer’s office will be here to assist you in checking if the State is holding any money owed to you through its ICash program. Your property will be returned at no cost with the proper identification. Drop-in event. Assistance will be given on a first come, first served basis.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m. Every Monday

Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Every Thursday

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Babytime

10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Thursday, April 23

Come explore different ways of using rhymes, songs, chants, musical instruments, and books with your baby. You and your baby will have an opportunity to play with age appropriate toys at the end of each class. (Includes time for play at the end of class.) For infants and babies who are not yet walking, with an adult. Registration required.

Engineering Arcade with SciTech

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29

Design and build your very own arcade game! From crafting controls to exploring the mechanics of gameplay, participants will apply STEM concepts to bring their creations to life. Get ready to engineer, build, and play—arcade style. For independent children ages 6-12, without an adult. Registration required.

Bookworms

5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 5

Join us for a fun story, healthy snacks, a craft or art activity, and picking out interesting books to read. For independent students in grades K-3, without an adult. Registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette Ages 6 – 10 – Dino Tracks

4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, May 7

Create Art with Petite Palette Ages 10 – 18 – Lily Paddling

6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 7

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting.

For independent children, without an adult. Registration for each program is separate. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Pizza & Pages Grades 4 – 6

5 to 5:45 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Registration required.

What is Biomimicry?

Ages 6 – 8: 4 to 5 p.m.

Ages 9 – 12: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13

Nature has inspired many products and solutions we use in our everyday life—come explore biomimicry with us. Presented by the University of Illinois Extension 4-H. For independent children, without an adult. Registration required.

Making Music

10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Thursday, May 14

Join music teacher Jessica Ortega in this fun class that includes singing, movement, and playing musical instruments. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. Registration required.