Sauk Valley counties at low risk for COVID-19

All Sauk Valley counties are listed as low risk for COVID-19 spread.

Whiteside County had 47 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 4.74% from 4.79% last week, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 41 cases and is at a 6.22% positivity rate, from 5.36%, and there was one new hospitalization.

Ogle County had 32 cases across the week with a positivity rate of 6.7%, from 11.84%, and there was one new hospitalization.

Carroll County reported less than 10 cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that three counties are considered at high risk for COVID-19. An additional 25 counties are at medium risk, down from 56 last week.

“I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels continuing to decrease across Illinois,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “Rates of the XBB ‘Kraken’ variant, spreading throughout the East Coast, are slowly increasing in the Midwest, and we continue to monitor this new variant closely. However, we are fortunate at this time to see no increase in hospitalizations. IDPH is continuing to focus our efforts on preserving hospital capacity and protecting those Illinois residents most at risk for severe disease from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”