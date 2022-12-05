Lee, Ogle counties remain at medium risk for COVID-19 spread

Sauk Valley coronavirus cases were fairly steady across the week.

Whiteside and Carroll counties remain at low risk for COVID-19 spread, and Lee and Ogle counties are at medium risk.

Whiteside County had 36 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 53 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 4.74% from 3.79%, and the case rate is 65.25 per 100,000 people. There were three new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 43 cases, compared with 46 cases the week prior and is at a 4.05% positivity rate, from 3.96%. The case rate is 126.11 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 76 cases across the week compared with 70, with a positivity rate of 8.11%, from 6%. The case rate is 150.07 per 100,000 people, and there were nine new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 13 cases, compared with fewer than 10 cases the previous week, and a positivity rate of 18.18%, from 10.81%.

In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They also should get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,505 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 163 were in intensive care units, and 55 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 45,783 vaccines.