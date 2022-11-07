Lee, Ogle counties at medium risk for COVID-19 spread

Sauk Valley coronavirus cases were fairly steady across the week.

Whiteside County had 53 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 54 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 5.18% from 7.99%, and the case rate is 96.06 per 100,000 people. There were five new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 25 cases, compared with 25 cases the week prior and is at a 2.22% positivity rate, from 1.8%. The case rate is 73.32 per 100,000 people, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 83 cases across the week compared with 102, with a positivity rate of 11.79%, from 7.49%. The case rate is 163.89 per 100,000 people, and there were seven new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 11 cases, compared with 14 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 9.38%, from 12.5%.

Whiteside and Carroll counties remain at low risk for COVID-19 spread, and Lee and Ogle counties are at medium risk.

Zero counties across the state were at high risk for community spread.

In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They also should get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.