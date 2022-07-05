Sauk Valley sees uptick in COVID-19 cases across week

Coronavirus cases are slightly up across the region, and all Sauk Valley counties are listed as medium risk for virus spread.

Whiteside County had 113 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Tuesday. There were 105 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 9.1% from 8.44% and the case rate is 204.80 per 100,000 people. There were three new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 62 cases, compared with 46 cases the week prior and is at a 7.09% positivity rate, from 6.39%. The case rate is 181.84 per 100,000 people, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 91 cases across the week compared with 84, with a positivity rate of 10.13%, from 7.2%,. The case rate is 179.69 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 31 cases, compared with 27 the previous week, and a positivity rate of 23.08%, from 19.4%.

The Whiteside County Health Department will be reopening its drive-up, no appointment necessary SHIELD Testing Wednesday and resume the normal schedule from Monday to Friday.

“WCHD is pleased we will be able to continue offering SHIELD IL Saliva COVID-19 tests to Whiteside and surrounding communities free of charge,” the department said in a news release. “SHIELD IL tests are highly accurate PCR tests with results currently expected within 24 hours in patients’ online account. WCHD hopes continued easy access to testing will allow individuals to test as soon as symptoms develop and help decrease transmission by identifying cases early.”

Individuals interested in testing should set up a SHIELD IL account before testing.

Go to shieldilportal.pointnclick.com and use Agency Code: df5brbrj to set up an account.

In high transmission areas, residents should wear a mask while in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, avoid crowded indoor settings and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID-19 if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.