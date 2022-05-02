Sauk Valley sees rise in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases are increasing across the region.

Whiteside County had 100 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 41 cases the week prior.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 6.32% from 2.47% and the case rate is 181.24 per 100,000 people. There were four new hospitalizations compared to one the previous week.

Lee County had 69 cases, compared to 27 cases the previous week and is at a 6.93% positivity rate, up from 3.91%. The case rate is 202.37 per 100,000 people, and there were two new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 68 cases across the week compared to 35 the week before, with a positivity rate of 7.5%, up from 3.65%,. The case rate is 134.27 per 100,000 people, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 19 cases, and a positivity rate of 8.91%, from 1.28%.

All Sauk Valley counties are listed as low risk for transmission, but the number of counties at medium risk is increasing.

As of Monday, 8,245,953 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.72% of the population.

COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions are rising in Illinois, the highest levels since February.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.