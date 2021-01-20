77 new cases in Sauk Valley Tuesday

Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving four people younger than 20, three in their 20s, one in his or her 30s, three in their 40s, six in their 60s, three in their 70s and one older than 80.

Lee County announced 41 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. Two of those were from Dixon Correctional Center. The other new cases involved three teens, 10 people in their 20s, three in their 30s, 11 in their 40s, five in their 50s, three in their 60s and four in their 70s. There were also 67 recoveries.

Ogle County had 15 new cases and 46 recoveries. Carroll County did not report updated statistics on Tuesday.

Whiteside County has had 5,375 cases and 134 deaths. Lee County has had 2,820 cases and 54 deaths. Ogle County has had 4,506 cases, 3,973 recoveries and 59 deaths. Carroll County has had 1,406 cases, 1,356 recoveries and 31 deaths.

Sterling has had 17,057 tests and 1,987 cases. Rock Falls has had 8,227 tests and 1,157 cases. Dixon has had 32,746 tests and 2,046 cases. Rochelle has had 10,047 tests and 1,467 cases.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen zero days under the 6.5% positivity rate to advance to Phase 4. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 6.8%. Currently, 29% of ICU beds are available.

The region has 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability.

Within this region, DeKalb County’s positivity rate increased to 9.7%, Ogle County’s rate decreased to 5.7%, Lee County’s rate decreased to 1.4%, and Whiteside County’s rate increased to 5.8%.

Hospitalizations have decreased eight out of the past 10 days in this region.

Illinois on Tuesday announced 4,318 cases and 33 deaths. There have been 1,076,532 cases and 18,291 deaths statewide.