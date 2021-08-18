November 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Darren Mangler to bring ‘Cornfed Comedy’ to Timber Lake Playhouse

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Timber Lake Playhouse

Timber Lake Playhouse (Photo provided by Timber Lake Playhouse)

MT. CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse alum and a member of this summer’s company of players, will present his one-night standup show, “Cornfed Comedy”, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Mangler is a Los Angeles-based comedian who originated in Savanna.

As an actor, he has been seen on the Timber Lake stage in “The Full Monty,” “Mamma Mia,” “Phantom,” “Pippen,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and “The Robber Bridegroom.”

Tickets for Cornfed Comedy are $15 each. For more information, visit the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the box office at (815) 244-2035.

Darren Mangler

Darren Mangler (Timber Lake Playhouse)

SVM Community BriefsMt. Carroll