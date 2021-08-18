Darren Mangler to bring ‘Cornfed Comedy’ to Timber Lake Playhouse

MT. CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse alum and a member of this summer’s company of players, will present his one-night standup show, “Cornfed Comedy”, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Mangler is a Los Angeles-based comedian who originated in Savanna.

As an actor, he has been seen on the Timber Lake stage in “The Full Monty,” “Mamma Mia,” “Phantom,” “Pippen,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and “The Robber Bridegroom.”

Tickets for Cornfed Comedy are $15 each. For more information, visit the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the box office at (815) 244-2035.