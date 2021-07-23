Students earn 2020 summer and fall semester degrees

Area students earning summer and fall semester degrees are:

(All are fall semester degrees unless otherwise noted)

Illinois State University

Bachelor’s degrees

Anna Burke, education, Tyler Rowland, science, Byron; Jacob Hilliker, science, Franklin Grove; Jensyn McKinney, education; Lyndon; Carter Biellier, science, Miles Bushman, science, Prophetstown; Howard, Austin Howard, science; Lydia Lightner, science, Sterling; Althaus, Kaylee Althaus, education; Sublette; Kerber, Olivia Kerber, arts, Walnut.

Winona State University

Bachelor’s degrees

Kennedy Dinges, teaching, social service, history, Amboy.

University of Iowa

Bachelor’s degrees

Ashlyn Shores, liberal studies, Chadwick; Matthew Handel, elementary education, Polo; Madison Purvis, human physiology; Prophetstown; Peter DeLaFuente, elementary education, Sterling; Chelsea Higgins, music, biology, Walnut.

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Emily Geison, physical therapy, Chadwick.

Grand Valley State University

Bachelor’s degree

Dixon: Clara A. Thorpe, arts.

Wisconsin-La Crosse

Bachelor’s degree

Emalie Gunder, science, public health and community health education, honors, Polo.

Wisconsin – Platteville

Summer, fall bachelor’s degrees

Drew Preston, agricultural business, criminal justice, Lanark; Samantha Schmidt, agricultural business, Milledgeville; Brandon Schroeder, industrial technology management, Morrison; Joseph Glowacki, health and human performance, Oregon; D’Angelo Abell, computer science, Rock Falls; Glenn Hoffman, civil engineering, Nico Sisler, criminal Justice, Savanna.

Wisconsin - Stevens Point

Bachelor’s degree

Hannah Pannell, resource management, environmental ed and interpretation, Fulton.

Wisconsin – Whitewater

Bachelor’s degrees

Josie Ewers, cum laude, environmental science; Milledgeville; Autumn Kielsmeier, communication, Leaf River.

Marquette University

Master’s degree

Jerome Baldwin, political science, Mt. Morris.

Bachelor’s degrees

Cate Payan, speech pathology and audiology; Sterling; Megan Wetzell, biological sciences, Tampico.