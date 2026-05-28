Fulton’s Chase Dykstra pitches perfect game in 4-0 win over Morrison: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Fulton 4, Morrison 0: Chase Dykstra pitched a perfect game with 15 strikeouts to send the Steamers to Saturday’s Class 1A regional final at home against Orion at 11 a.m. Jacob Voss led the Steamers with two RBIs.

Winnebago 11, Oregon 9: The Hawks’ rally fell just short in the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional semifinal matchup. Eli Peeling had three RBIs for Oregon, which gave up two unearned runs.

Forreston 15, Hiawatha 0 (4 inn.): In the Class 1A Hiawatha Regional semifinals, the top-seeded Cardinals out-hit Hiawatha 15-1. Carson Akins (four RBIs) and Kendall Erdmann (two doubles, three RBIs) had three hits apiece.

Lena-Winslow 13, West Carroll 6: In the Class 1A River Ridge Regional semifinals, the eighth-seeded Thunder put a scare into the top-seeded Panthers before errors derailed their upset bid. WC led 6-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning before L-W started to come back. The Panthers scored nine unearned runs on seven WC errors in the regional semifinal win. Brody Smith led the Thunder with two RBIs and Jacen Anderson (one double) drove in another.

Eastland 11, Milledgeville 7: Brecken Hayden had two doubles and three RBIs for the Cougars in the 1A River Ridge Regional semifinal. Karter Livengood and Jaxon Miller led the Missiles with two RBIs. The Cougars will face Lena-Winslow in Saturday’s 11 a.m. final

Softball

North Boone 9, Oregon 0: The Vikings and Courtney Troutt were a tall task for the young Hawks in the Class 2A Marengo Sectional semifinal matchup. Troutt finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a three-hitter. North Boone also scored six unearned runs against Izzy Berg as Oregon had four errors. Brooke Halverson singled and stole a base.