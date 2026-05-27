Rochelle salon celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting

A grand opening and ribbon cutting were held May 22 for Salon Idyll in Rochelle.

The business, located at 400 Lincoln Highway, offers a full-service salon and spa along with tanning and is owned by Mckaylee Beeter and Larissa Valdivieso. Salon Idyll opened in early December at the former Hallmark building.

The event was hosted by the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce and city of Rochelle. Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera said she was excited by the look of the space.

“Any time you can fill a space that’s vacant and turn it into such a beautiful productive space in the heart of our downtown, we’re always very appreciative of that,” Herrera said. “We congratulate you. This group of ladies here are great thinkers. They’re already thinking about how they can add services. We’re very excited about that. Congratulations and welcome to downtown Rochelle. We’re very excited to see what the future holds for you.”

Rochelle Interim City Manager and City Engineer Sam Tesreau thanked the Salon Idyll owners for their commitment to Rochelle and its downtown area. He cited the city’s ongoing downtown infrastructure projects and recent reinvestment and looked to the area’s future.

“The city has invested millions of dollars in the downtown area with new infrastructure over the past few years,” Tesreau said. “We’re really excited to see those improvements and new businesses coming in. We’re hopeful that as a result of that and your commitment to the city, the downtown will be successful for everyone going forward. The businesses, chamber and the city make up a triangle of partnership. We make those things work and we’re all striving to make our downtown a better place.”

Valdivieso thanked those who attended the event and those who helped make it a reality.

“This has taken a lot of hard work by a lot of people,” Valdivieso said. “We’re so grateful for all the friends and family that came together to help make this space come to life. It was blood, sweat and tears. We’re so excited to officially open our doors and share this beautiful space with you. We wanted to create a space where people feel welcomed, confident and cared for. Thanks so much for celebrating with us.”