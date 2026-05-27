C.E.S. Inc. announces hiring

C.E.S. Inc., a locally-owned and operated civil engineering and land surveying company with offices in northern Illinois, recently announced the hiring of Narasimhanaidu “Simha” Veluru. (Photo provided by C.E.S. Inc.)

C.E.S. Inc., a locally owned and operated civil engineering and land surveying company with offices in northern Illinois, recently announced the hiring of Narasimhanaidu “Simha” Veluru as its newest project engineer at the company’s Belvidere office.

Veluru earned his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Annamacharya Institute of Technology & Sciences in 2021 and later earned his master’s degree in construction management from Lawrence Technological University in 2024.

Veluru brings experience in civil engineering and construction management, having previously worked as a project engineer with Civil Engineering Solutions, Inc. and completed an internship with G2 Consulting Group, LLC. His background includes work on residential and commercial infrastructure projects, including utility design support, field inspections and project coordination.

Veluru holds several industry certifications, including OSHA 30-Hour Construction Safety training from the Great Lakes OSHA Education Center, ACI Concrete Field-Testing Technician – Grade I certification from the American Concrete Institute, and Density Technology certification from the Michigan Department of Transportation. He is also a Certified Construction Manager in Training and a member of the Construction Management Association of America.

As project engineer, Veluru will assist with a variety of engineering projects for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients throughout northern Illinois. His responsibilities include project coordination, engineering design support, scheduling assistance and preparation of plans and technical documentation to help ensure projects are completed efficiently and to high quality standards.

C.E.S. Inc. has more than 34 years of experience in engineering and land surveying across 45 communities in 12 counties in northern Illinois.