Dixon baseball wins 9-8 at North Boone in 8 innings: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Dixon 9, North Boone 8 (8 inn.): Jake Zepezauer scored on an error and Jagger Kemp closed out the road win in extras. Zepezauer finished with three hits and two RBIs for the Dukes. Jake Whelan also had two RBIs. Dixon held on to win after leading 8-4 through three innings.

Byron 4, Rock Falls 3: Byron’s Nate Wheeler bunted and reached on an error as Caden Considine scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Owen Laws had two doubles and an RBI for the Rockets.

Softball

Stillman Valley 10, Dixon 2: The Duchesses were held to three hits in the Big Northern Conference road setback. Breanna Tegeler and Abby Hicks (one double) had RBIs for Dixon.

Eastland 13, Pecatonica 2 (6 inn.): Tatum Grim hit two home runs and had four RBIs for the Cougars. Keara Kaus pitched six innings in the win.

Kewanee 11, Newman 1 (5 inn.): Lucy Oetting hit a solo home run for the Comets in the road setback.

Milledgeville 14, Durand 2 (6 inn.): Kinnley Ross and Kendra Kingsby each had three RBIs for the Missiles in the road win. Megan Schenk pitched five innings in the victory.

Byron 7, Forreston 4: The Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning but fell short in the road loss after just two hits.