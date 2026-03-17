OSF Saint Katharine introducing new electronic medical records system April 1

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon on April 1 will transition to the Epic electronic medical record. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center)

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon will go live April 1 with an “Epic upgrade,” transitioning to the Epic electronic medical record (EMR).

The move connects patients and care teams to the fully integrated OSF HealthCare system, enhancing continuity of care, streamlining workflows and introducing OSF MyChart, a modern patient portal experience, according to a news release.

OSF Saint Katharine teams have been preparing for the transition since September, completing months of training, building and testing to ensure a smooth go‑live transition.

“The implementation of Epic at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center represents a significant advancement in how we deliver care, support our Mission Partners and serve our community,” said Jackie Kernan, president of OSF Saint Katharine. “Epic provides a unified electronic health record that connects patients, providers and care teams across the OSF HealthCare Ministry, enabling safer, more coordinated and more efficient care.”

What the Epic upgrade means

Improved patient experience: Streamlined registration, standardized clinical workflows and integrated information help shorten check-in steps and support timely follow-up.

Connected across organizations: Epic is trusted by many of the nation’s leading health systems, including OSF HealthCare. If you also receive care at other organizations that use Epic, your information can be shared securely to support your care.

With the Epic upgrade, patients will have access to OSF MyChart, a secure, online portal and mobile app that helps patients manage their health. Features include:

Online scheduling for primary and select specialty care.

Pre‑visit check‑in to complete forms, review information and save time before an appointment.

Secure messaging with a care team.

Access to test results, visit summaries, health records, prescription refills and medication lists.

What patients should know after April 1

Appointments will continue as scheduled, and no action is needed to maintain your care. Bring your photo ID and insurance card to upcoming visits, as your information may need to be confirmed after the Epic transition. Allow a little extra time at check‑in in the first few weeks after Epic goes live while OSF Saint Katharine teams adjust to new workflows.

Patients are encouraged to sign up for OSF MyChart ahead of the April 1 transition. To create an account, visit osfmychart.org and follow the prompts to sign up.

Signing up in advance ensures you can take full advantage of features like pre‑visit check‑in, appointment scheduling, secure messaging and access to your health records as soon as OSF MyChart becomes available at OSF Saint Katharine.