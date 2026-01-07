Shaw Local

‘The Winter is Over’ golf fundraiser March 1 for Hope Cancer Wellness Center

X-Golf Sauk Valley is located at 13464 Galt Road in Sterling.

By Shaw Local News Network

Hope Cancer Wellness Center is hosting ‘The Winter is Over’ golf tournament fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at X-Golf Sauk Valley.

Early bird registration is open until Feb. 23 with rates of $75 for individuals and $150 for two-person teams. After Feb. 23, rates go to $100 for individuals and $200 for two-person teams.

United Way, OSF HealthCare and CGH Medical Center are among the event’s sponsors.

Hope Cancer Wellness Center is located at 1637 Plock Drive in Dixon. X-Golf Sauk Valley is at 13464 Galt Road in Sterling.

