The 2024-25 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Boys Basketball Team

First Team

Adam Awender, Eastland, sr., G: Averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Class 1A state runner-up. Named an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state first-team pick, Illinois Media all-state second-team, all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference South first-team and conference MVP. Aurora University basketball recruit.

Darius Harrington, Dixon, sr., F: Finished as Dixon’s all-time leading scorer with 1,826 points. Averaged area-best 27.3 points on 58.8% shooting and 38.3% from three, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Named Illinois Media all-state second-team, IBCA third-team all-state in Class 3A and unanimous all-Big Northern Conference first-team.

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls, sr., G: Averaged 20.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Made a school-record 103 3-pointers this season and finished with 261 for his career. Second-team IBCA all-state, honorable mention Illinois Media all-state and all-BNC first team pick finished third all-time in scoring with 1,714 points. Sauk Valley Community College basketball recruit.

Parker Krogman, Eastland, jr., F: Averaged 15.4 points, 6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the state runner-up in 1A. IBCA second-team all-state, Illinois Media all-state honorable mention and all-NUIC South first-team pick.

Kaedon Phillips, Sterling, sr., G: Averaged 18.4 points, 3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He set the program record for made free throws in a single season with 180. Second-team all-Western Big 6 Conference pick.

Second Team

Nico Battaglia, Sterling, sr., G: Averaged 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Set school records for most 3-pointers made in a game (9) and a single season (107). All-Big 6 honorable mention.

Evan Bushman, Newman, jr, G: Averaged 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.2 steals. Second-team all-Three Rivers Athletic Conference East pick. His 135 3-pointers made were the seventh-most all-time in a single season according to IHSA records.

Ryken Howard, Rock Falls, sr., G: Averaged 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Second-team all-BNC pick. Monmouth College basketball recruit.

Landon Hulsing, Bureau Valley, sr., C: Averaged 14.5 points, 11 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. First-team all-Lincoln Trail Conference pick.

Garret Matznick, Newman, jr., G: Averaged 11 points, an area-best 9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3 steals as a unanimous all-TRAC East first-team pick. His 307 total assists were the seventh-most all-time in a single season according to IHSA records.

Third Team

Eddie Jones, Amboy, sr., G: Averaged 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a first-team All-NUIC South pick.

George Jungerman, Newman, jr., G: Averaged team-high 15 points and 6.1 rebounds. Second-team all-TRAC East pick.

Gus Mumford, Polo, sr., G: Averaged 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a unanimous first-team All-NUIC South pick.

Peyton Spears, Eastland, sr., G: Averaged 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. IBCA all-state honorable mention and all-NUIC South second-team pick was also key on defense for the Cougars.

Micah Toms-Smith, Milledgeville, sr., G: Averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a unanimous first-team All-NUIC South pick.

Honorable Mention

Amboy: Ezra Parker

Ashton-Franklin Center: Aaron Lester, Brock Lehman, Nolan Rueff

Bureau Valley: Elijah Endress

Dixon: Eli Davidson, Cullen Shaner

Erie-Prophetstown: Connor Keegan, Evan Steimle

Fulton: Braeden Brennan, Jacob Huisenga, Jacob Voss, Landen Leu

Morrison: Asher Ernst

Newman: John Rowzee

Oregon: Kade Girton, Benny Olalde, Cooper Johnson

Rock Falls: Austin Castaneda, Cole Mulnix

Sterling: Maddux Osborn