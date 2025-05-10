Letter: Foster parents make a difference

As one of the largest, private providers of foster care in the state, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois is grateful that May is designated as National Foster Care Awareness Month.

It’s a reminder of the needs of these children and the critical role of foster parents. LSSI’s goal for children in foster care is to help them find their forever home through reunification with birth families or through adoption or guardianship.

In Illinois and nationally, the need for foster parents has never been greater. Foster parents provide safe, loving homes; help shape future generations; teach kids to connect with others; and provide positive support for biological families.

With foster care offices serving 12 Illinois communities – Aurora, Canton, Champaign, Chicago, Danville, Galesburg, Marion, Moline, Nachusa, Rockford, Vienna and West Peoria – LSSI serves children in 42 counties, determined to make a meaningful difference in every child’s life.

LSSI offers foster parents guidance and support every step of the way. Whether someone is considering fostering or has previous experience, LSSI embraces individuals from all walks of life.

LSSI also welcomes those who can help spread the word about the need for foster parents. To learn more, visit LSSI.org/fostercare.

This month, and any time of year, please say “thank you” to foster parents in your community. They truly make a difference.

Christine Hawes, statewide foster parent licensing and recruitment manager with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois