Thank You Teacher Letters 2025: Sauk Valley

Sarah Jenkins: Mrs. Jenkins is the definition of a great teacher. Her passion, patience and dedication to her students is unmatched. Thanks for being you Mrs. Jenkins!! Ava Filo

Addie Pace-Language Arts, 7th grade, RMS Dixon: Mrs. Pace was my 7th grade language arts and homeroom teacher. She not only got me through the rough spots that a 7th grade girl may go through, but she also became one of the best mentors I had ever had. 15 years later and I still think of her to this very day for the kind words she always had for me. Allison Minor

Don Randick: Best P.E teacher in my opinion. Raelynn Angelico Boehm

Carrie Nickason: When I was at my lowest and had gotten back from the hospital you where their for me. You where one of the only people who cared when I was hurting the most. And I’m sorry I cannot say more than just thank you if I had anything I would give it to you, because I would not be here without you. Thank you so much Mrs.Nickason. Aurora Collette

Julia Atilano, Whiteside Area Career Center: Mrs. Atilano has reminded me why I fell in love with teaching. I love the way she teaches and connect with us high schoolers but also can go into the classroom and help the pre schoolers. She is truly meant to be a teacher because she has that motherly attitude to her and makes me feel so safe. She is always rooting for us and I aspire to be a teacher as good as her one day! Ava Rivera

Greg Wolf: Thank you for always making your class fun.Thank you for teaching me new things.Thank you for always keeping me safe. Ariyah Bellows

Steven Cohrs, Amboy Junior High: Thank you for being my PE teacher.Thank you for not yelling at me in the locker room when I yell. Thank you for being my lunch teacher. Tuc Bergfeld

Gregory Wolf, AJHS: Thank you Mr. Wolf for letting us use the building blocks to make different structures. Also thank you for letting us use the 3d printer. You are very nice and funny. I am excited to make the solar ovens. I wonder what we are going to cook in them. August Boyle

Avery Kerley Amboy Junior High: Dear Mr. Kerley, thank you so much for all the hard work you do. Thank you for always being nice and kind. Thank you for always being super helpful. Thank you for always being positive and kind. Thank you!! -Evy. Everly Boyle

Julia Atilano, Whiteside Area Career Center: Mrs. Atilano has the biggest heart. She treats all of her students as her own kids. Julia is the most caring teacher I have ever had, she’s always willing to help you. She is always encouraging us to do our best and never doubts our capabilities. We love her has our teacher, she deserves the world. Braelynn Wolf

Kate Fordham: We were supposed to write a note about our favorite teacher so I chose you. It has to be less so I have to keep it short, thank you so much for second grade I found my love for reading and school with you. You helped me find my love for reading. You also were always so nice and understanding. Breckon Sandrock

Carrie Nickason: Mrs. Nickason is a very good teacher she is a good person to be around and always understands what goes on in other peoples lives and respects everyone she is around. She makes math fun and makes wants everyone to be happy! She makes me feel comfortable and safe in her classroom without any thing i have to worry about. She likes kids to learn new things and wants kids to have the comfort they can get. Bentley Buck

Betsy Jones/AJHS: Thank you Mrs.Jones. Thank you for teaching me everything . When I grow up I will never forget you. You are my favorite teacher since I have been in school. You are so kind, grateful and gentle. You have always been there for me. You have taught me so much, like to be kind, grateful and to fill peoples buckets. You are someone who I could talk to if I was feeling down. You are one of the best people ever, you’re not like a teacher to me you’re like a friend. You are the best. Evelyn Buckley

AJHS: Thank you Mr Olson. Thank you for the pizza parties, classroom baseball and dodgeball. You are an amazing teacher and I really think you deserve the best. You always turn my frown upside down. Everyday when I see you, I’m glad you are here. You also say things that make my day. I always enjoy when I go into your classroom. You have the best heart and you are so fun. Mike Olson

Betsy Jones/A: Thank you Mrs. Jones for letting us play musical chairs in your classroom it’s so much fun .I love when I get to be the music pauser and I love when we get candy just because we do good in class. I love ELA you are my favourite, ever since I started school. Again thank you! Lillyanna Bunch

Betsy Jones, Amboy junior High school: I am doing this for her because she is so sweet and is all was there for me. she makes sure she helps every one she loves all of her student. she makes a path and makes sure we are all doing good She is so caring and fun kind and thoughtful that is why I love Mrs.Jones. Mila Burke

Betsy Jones, AJHS: I would like to thank Mrs. Jones for always being there for me whenever I need help and sometimes when we go up to her desk she explains the things we did wrong and lets us try again. Another thing I would like to thank Mrs. Jones for is having fun whenever we do something good like give us snacks or little treats like jolly ranchers or dum dum’s. The last thing I would like to thank Mrs. Jones for helping me learn new words like discord or kakofonous, and that’s how i’ll thank Mrs. Jones. Abel Camire

Betsy Jones: Dear, Mrs.Jones for making me feel safe in school and helping me with everything that I needed to learn and also making learning much more fun and teaching us to look after each other Thank you. Jazlynn Campiran

Betsy Jones, AJHS: She is kind and caring she is also respectful. If someone gets stuck she will help them. She has Positive Impact on people she will help you with school work if you need it or ask her. Liam Carter

Kyle Schipper, PLT High School: Thank you for teaching us history I loved to learn country’s history. Joeseph Cater

Ben Snow, Challand Middle School: Mr. Snow is hands down the best teacher I’ve ever had. He has this amazing way of making even the hardest lessons feel exciting. He doesn’t just lecture; he tells stories, does fun games, and always makes sure we understand before moving on. What I love most is how patient he is. No matter how many times I asked a question, he never got frustrated, and he was always encouraging me to do my best. His class didn’t feel like school—it felt like a place where I can truly learn and grow. I’m so lucky to have had him as a teacher. Chloe Stumpenhorst

Betsy Jones, AJHS: Thank you Mrs.Jones, you are an outstanding teacher . I always have fun in your class.I look forward to coming to your class . You don’t get as mad as the other teachers when people do things wrong . You have helped me through so many important things, and so many sad things I don’t know how to thank you . Annelise Bets Considine

Betsy Jones: I Picked Mrs Jones because she is the nicest teacher in 5th grade because she always tries to help other students out. She also likes to always have a smile on her face even though she still might of had not that good of a day. she also likes helping people when they need it. But she is a really nice teacher but she can be strict if you are messing around in class a lot. She also teaches ELA and she is really good at it so your sentences better be good. She also has a ton of respect for everyone. Kainan Considine

Scotlyn Schacker, Amboy Junior High: she is kind she helps with school work and she guides you in the right way. she is caring, nice and respectful. she is very creative and fun to and she is thoughtful. she is very smart and she is just a really good, nice and a helpful teacher. I really enjoy when she teaches math because when I am behind she helps me get back up to where we are supposed to be. Charlotte Cook

Jennifer Hall, Reagan Middle School: I hope you know you help so many kids at Reagan and so many people think your an amazing person/ mom/ fur mom/teacher.🩷🩷 Payton Cox

Mrs. Ferguson, Washington Elementary: Mrs. Ferguson is the kindest and most genuine person I’ve ever met! My daughter LOVES going to school! She is always so sad when there is a break from school because she misses her teacher. Harper Bousum

Kerry Grim - Rock Falls High School: Thank you Ms. Grim for supporting your students inside and outside of the classroom! You’re the type of teacher who makes learning interesting for all students. Thank you for all you do! Dylan Wescott

Rachel LeSage: Thank you for being such a good teacher. Liam Elmendorf

Greg Cissna, Ashton Franklin Center Jr.-Senior High School: Mr. Cissna is one of the best teachers at AFC. He is very dedicated to his school and passionate about what he teaches. I enjoy the humour he puts into his lessons to make sure we are paying attention. Elsie Viall

Betsy Jones, AJHS: Thank you Mrs.Jones for always being there for me when I need it most. Also thanks for helping me with my school work that means a lot to me. You are respectful and caring for others and you have shown excellence pursued daily. You have a positive impact everywhere you go so one day that will be brought back to you. Jio Fonderoli

Katherine Nolan, Madison Elementary: I thank this teacher for having such a positive influence in my life along with all the students I was going through a rough time before I transfored to Ms. Nolan’s class. Genesis Tieken

Carrie Nickason, Prophetstown High School: I wanted to thank her for helping me on all the things in math that I needed to learn. Ive went to 4 different schools in my high school career and all the teachers would sit at there desk or not help. Ms Nickason helps out a lot in class and im grateful to have her for my senior year. Kevin Grass

Jennifer Page, Reagan Middle School: Thank you so much for being an awesome teacher and being so understanding! Nora Jean Grobe

Jennifer Gasso: Thank you for teaching with kindness and respect. You, my ELA teacher, are the best. Thank you for saying yes to accept me in your classes! :) Marian Haas

Betsy Jones: I am doing this for her because she always has a smile on her face every day. She makes my mornings better every day and I feel like a new person. She is kind and generous and very caring . She always fills someone’s bucket every day.She always helps people with work and Helps us understand things. She is always thoughtful for things she gets and writes a note to the person who gives her things. She is one of my favorite teachers. Ellie Henkel

Scotlyn Schabacker/AJHS: Thank you Mrs, Schabacker for always being kind and helping me. Thank you for always being fun and funny. Every time we have to work, you always make it fun. You also say kind things that make me happy. You always motivate me to keep going. I’m glad you were my teacher this year. Savannah Hufford

Greg Olf/AJHS: Thank you Mr. Wolf for letting me be crazy and silly in your classroom. Thank you also for letting us play with blocks. I will never forget you. You are so cool and your class is the most fun. I look forward to your class everyday! I love your class so much, you are the best teacher ever! Caitlyn Hummel

Jennifer Hall, Reagan Middle School: Thank you Mrs Hall for being the best teacher I could have, I am always looking forward to your class because I love Social Studies, and I couldn’t have a better teacher. Zeke Inman

Ms Brushaber, Thome School: Ms.B was the best teacher I’ve ever had she’s the reason I graduated high school she pushed me to be a better person and student. She was always there for me when I needed help or out of school when I told her about my day hands down the best teacher I’ve ever had! Jaidah Ortiz

Beth Wiegmann, Polo Community High School: Words cannot describe how thankful I am for Beth Wiegmann. Beth is more than a teacher, she is an angel that was sent to help others. Throughout high school she has helped me through some tough times while also providing an outlet by introducing me to theater. Thank you Mrs.Wiegmann for all your wise words, long hugs and lasting memories. Jessica Conway

Taylor Irvin - Sterling High School: You have genuinely made such an impact on who I am as a person in my journey in life. Without you , I don’t think I would have pushed myself as hard as you made me. You helped me see that I am capable of sk many things and no matter the task if I put my mind to it I can truly be amazing. Thank you! Kadielynn Nelson

Steven Cohrs: Thank you Mr. Cohrs for making Physical Education fun and you make me happy. You also hype me up. Whenever you make me hyped, I do better in sports. You also convinced me to do basketball and I turned out to be pretty good. You would be the only person to convince me to do basketball. You also help me with track and you make sure I do good. Lastly you are funny and an amazing person. Eli Kaleel

Avery Kerley/AJHS: Thank you Mr. Kerley! When I was trying the instruments, you were so kind and gentle! I knew from the beginning I would like you! When we first got our instruments, I thought I would never be good enough to learn the notes, and remember them. You encouraged me and I kept going! I have memorized a lot of notes ‚thanks to you. I thought I couldn’t do the E flat scale, you told me I could, and encouraged me. I kept practicing and working, now I can do it! Learning about the different musicians and composers was so interesting! Paisley Kant

Joanie Zimmerly, Amboy Central School: Mrs. Zimmerly is a ray of sunshine and was one of the first teachers to impact me. She is so inclusive and really makes all students feel like they are “her kids.” I’m so thankful that I had her in second grade and now my lucky enough to be a coworker of hers in the Amboy School District! Kaylee Jones

Leah Saunders: Miss Saunders is the best teacher i have ever had. She even did a talent show with me. I wish I could have her every year. - Jax 3rd grade. Jax Johnson

Scotlyn Shabacker, Amboy Junior High School: Mrs shabacker you are my favorite teacher because you are kind , caring, respectful, you help me when I need help, you give advice for things, you are fun, and also you are so pretty! :))) Aubreyanne kimball

Thank you Mrs. Engelkes for all you do for daugher..It has been a pleasure for you to be both my girls 3rd grade teacher..You are such an amazing woman with such a Huge & Warm ❤️...Thank you for being such an friend to our family as well as an amazing 3rd grade teacher..Couldn’t of asked for anyone better than you to teach my girls..Blessings to you & your family as you have been a blessing to my family.. Love from The Billups Family..❤️ Kambrya Billups

Kristi Chavira, Merrill School: Ms. Chavira was always helpful to Milo when he was at Merrill. She understood him when no other teacher could. We will always appreciate her for this. Milo Veloz

Julia Atilano — Whiteside Area Career Center: Thank you for teaching us Mrs. Atilano! Lani Steder

Patty Kuper/AJHS: Thank you Mrs. Kuper for always being positive,and believing in me. You never let me say I can’t do something because you know I can. Thank you for never giving up on believing in me. Brooklyn Larson

Don Randick, Reagan Middle School: Best Uncle in the world!!! Jemma Latimer

Ali Messina, St. Marys School-Dixon: Ms. Messina is truly deserving of this nomination because she consistently goes above and beyond to support my learning and help me stay focused on my schoolwork. Jimmy Phillips

Jennifer Sarno, St. Marys school- Dixon: Ms. Jen helps me learn numbers and letters. Jimmy Phillips

Rana Smith. Rock Falls Middle School: For being a wonderful person and wonderful teacher. We love you!! Thank you for all you do for us. Lilah Pope

Alyssa Kruger. Rock Falls Middle School: Engagement Gift!! I love you lots and can’t believe you’re leaving. I hope God takes you on the most wonderful journey of your life. Lilah Pope

Jennifer Page, Reagan Middle School: Thank you so much for being the best teacher I have ever had, and how you are so understanding and fun. You help me have a great time in math class even if I don’t understand something. You always help with questions the class has and you are just the best teacher in 6th grade. Remy Lillyman

Carrie Widolff: Carrie, Thank you so much for inspiring not only me but so many students to try their hardest and find their passion. Your honesty and kindness is what makes you so amazing! Thank you! Olivia Wade

Carrie Nickason: Thank you Mrs. Nickason for teaching me that math can be enjoyable at times. Before I was in your class, I always saw math as the most boring part of my day and dreaded walking into the classroom. But when you began teaching me, I genuinely had fun. Thank you, Mrs. Nickason! Logan McIntire

Madison Fouts: Your just awesome, I wouldn’t have had the courage to sing in front of the school if you weren’t in charge of everything and anything music related. Luke Sterling

Betsy Jones: Thank you, Mrs. Jones for making me more kind and making me a great student. Thank you for making me a smarter student. Thank you for for helping me be better. Oliver Machen

Betsy Jones\ AJHS: Thank you so much Mrs. Jones! Every day when you see a student at a low level or in the blue you always ask to talk. not only that but you arrange this for other teachers so they can get thanked. You try your hardest on students, knowing their potential. Wilhemina Machen

Mrs. Julia Atilano, Whiteside Area Career Center: Thank you for supporting my journey in becoming an early childhood teacher. Your happiness and fun personality make me so excited to be in your classroom every day. Your positive energy fills the room and I’m so grateful to have you as my teacher <3. Madilyn Blackburn

Greg Wolf, AJHS: Thank you Mr. Wulf. I’m still in awe of the fact that you let us build Lego robots and 3d print out things like keychains. Without a doubt, Mr. Wulf has to be my favorite teacher that I’ve had so far. Mr. Wulf lets us do things that other teachers don’t like ,build with blocks and do experiments. I would just like to thank Mr. Wulf for letting us do these fun things, that make my day. Timothy Marsh

To this day, best teacher I’ve ever had or ever will have. Can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me and everyone else. McKenzie Hubbard

Betsy Jones: You have helped me for so long and have helped me with work and let me play games and help me with so much more. You help me a lot more than i can count and you have helped me with reading and more. You also helped me and let me know if my answers are wrong and so much more. Aiden Meyers

Betsey Jones: Thank you Mrs.Jones.You are sooo fun and nice.I want you to have a wonderful year and a good summer.You tell me to never give up and encourage me when I need it. Plus your room is so beautiful and nice.I feel good when you help me . Plus you make me smile and make me happy.I really want you to have a wonderful class next year .You are a really nice teacher! I really wish I could have you as my teacher next year. Aimeelynn Moan

Betsy Jones, AJHS: Thank you for being a great teacher.Also thank you for teaching me because I would know nothing if you did not teach me.Also It is fun going to school to do lessons with all the teachers in the school.Thank You. Brycen Moore

Avery Kerley: Thank you for being such an inspiring band teacher. You’re so kind every day and want us to do our best every day. I’m so grateful for that. so thank you so much. Emersyn Moore

Heather Brunns, PLT High School: I would like to honor this teacher because of the hard work she puts into her job. She is always on top of everything and is always organized. In that classroom I feel like I am pushed to do my best. She makes the class fun and entertaining. Mya Haggard

Sarah Land, Amboy Junior High School: Thank you Miss. Land for always being willing to help anyone with a task . You give us things if we need it. You always put a smile on my face while you are teaching . Even just being there and around me makes me feel safe and happy! You are just the best teacher I could ever have! Summer Nantz

Jessica Truedson Washington: Thank You Mrs. Truedson for being a good teacher. I enjoy being in your class with you and Clem. You make class so much fun! Bentley Habben. Bentley Habben

Steven Cohrs: Dear Mr Cohrs you are so funny all the time. You are so fun because you are always making funny jokes. You are so knowledgeable because you are so funny. Griffin Ohlendorf

Betsy Jones: You are the best teacher. You are right there for me, You tell me to never give up! You are so glorious and you never yell at me. You make me smile everyday and I never want to leave your class. You care about me so much and you are a good mother to your kids and i will think of you are the best teacher! Never give up Mrs. Jones you got this!!!!!!! Vivian Oury

Betsy Jones, Amboy Jr. High School: Thank you Mrs Jones for being the best teacher by helping me with my work when its hard and being kind everyday thank you for caring about us. Abigail Parker

Avery Kerly/ Amboy Jr. High School: Thank you Mr Kerley. Thank you for helping me learn how to play the trombone. Thank you for helping me learn notes I don’t know how to play. Thank you for being kind. Thank you for being a great teacher. Abigail Parker

Scotlyn Schabacker, Amboy Junior High: Dear Mrs.Schabacker, Thank you for always helping me when I am stuck in Math. Also, thank you for always making math fun I really appreciate it. Lastly,thank you for just being an awesome teacher. Rudra Patel

Avery Kerly, AJHS: thanks for being the best band teacher thair is!!! Evie Payne

Betsy Jones, Amboy Junior High: I picked Mrs.Jones because she is always super helpful. She also puts a smile on my face and makes me want to go to school. Taiden Payne

Cynthia Carlson Amboy High School: We appreciate everything you do to make learning fun for us!! Peyton Payne

Emily Seier, Central Elementary School: Dear Mrs. Seier, I love when you teach us math. You’re my favorite teacher. Thank you for being so kind to us. Thank you for everything you do to help us in math and spelling. I can’t wait to see what you’re going to teach us next! Love, Addison. Addison S.

Patty Kooper / AJHS: Thank you Mrs. Kooper! I’m glad you have been here this year. You make me smile everyday. You also say all things that make my day. Nothing in the world can make me more happy than you. You have the best heart.Thank you! Lainey Riley

Scotlyn Schabacker-AJH: Dear Ms Schabacker Thank you Ms.Schabacker for everything you do for me and everyone who needs help.Thank you making things simpler for me when I need help.Everything you do the help is awesome DeShawn Robinson

Carrie Nickason, Prophetstown High School: you have showed so much kindness to all your students, and absolutely do not put up with disrespect. Your so nice, and so welcoming. Your always willing to help and want the best for your students. We love you! Kamryn Russell

Betsy Jones: I would like to thank all of my teachers with kindness and respect. Especially my favorite teacher Mrs.Jones she is like a mother to me. She is always by my side when I need help, having trouble and finding something. She is my life saver whenever I need it. I really can trust her as a loving teacher. She can be really thoughtful and caring to one another. She always has a positive impact on my heart. When she comes in she lights up the room no matter if it’s a good day or bad day. It’s a real gift for you to be a loving teacher. Brooklynn Rutherford

Carrie Nickason: She is a great teacher i love having her as a teacher. Ms.Nickason is the most helpful teacher and she is always there for you when you need her to be she is always checking up on her students and making sure they are doing good. Rylee Zais

Yvonne Vicks - Amboy Junior High: Dear Ms. Vicks, Thank you for always caring about every one of your students, also, another reason why I chose you is because you are never distracted from your work. You also have a great Mindset, and always have fun activities for us to do at P.B.I.S. Owen Schaeffer

Scotlyn Schabacker/AJHS: Thank you Mrs.Schabacker for helping me and the class when we need help. I really liked the roller coaster project, and I know that everybody else did too. I really like how you challenge us on every worksheet. I like how you take time to help students. You are so nice, you have taught us so much this year. I have had so much fun. In social studies, I like how you taught how humans begin and their journey to today. I love how you encourage us to keep going. Again, thank you Mrs shabacker you are the best Teacher. Jackson Scully

Scotlyn Schabacker, Amboy Junior High School: Mrs Schabacker is so spectacular. She thinks of the most fun things, my favorite thing we have done so far is an Adventure theme park project. She makes me smile everyday. Every morning I can’t wait for her class. She is my favorite teacher ever. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have Mrs Schabacker as my teacher. I love how she teaches us and I love her personality. I can’t wait to see what she has us do next. This was my first year at Amboy and she really helped me feel like I belong, she was really welcoming. Ruth Shearer

Jeannie King: I said Mrs.king because she helps me when I get stuck.She is kind to all of her students. She thinks of her students before her.She is so fun, She will help you with your schoolwork.They can guide you if you’re stuck. She is so respectful to everyone. She is always there for me when I need someone. She is a special teacher to me. And she is so pretty and the best ever.i love her. Harper Shoemaker

Mr. Bishop, Regan Middle School: Thank you for making tech class not boring, like I was afraid it was. I hope you win the contest. Brayden Shroyer

Molly Morse, PLT Elementary: You were my fav teacher and always will be! love baylieeeee. Baylie Snowden

Betsy Jones: Thank you so much for what you do. You’ve taught me so much this year. I can’t thank you enough . We have read so many fun books this year like Thunder Rolling in the Mountains and Phantom Tollbooth. Every day you are smiling, and if I’m not happy, you always get me to smile. You are always so so so nice to everyone. You treat everyone fairly and that’s why you are my favorite teacher.Thank you. Roman Spinelli

Kevin okeefe. Challand Middle School: Thank you for being a great teacher and role model to me for 4 years! You have a great personality and make every student feel special. Thank you for giving me the confidence to play on stage and joining high school band. You will be missed. Connor Jackley

Allie Goley - Reagan Middle School: Thank you so much for always going above and beyond to ensure Jonah has everything he needs to succeed. Your extra time, care, and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and we are incredibly grateful. Your clear and consistent communication has made such a positive difference for both Jonah and our family. We truly appreciate all you do! Sarah Wilson

Alecia Weigle - Reagan Middle School: Thank you for always going out of your way to support Jonah, even when it’s not expected or required. Your kindness, patience, and willingness to step in have made a real difference in his life. We’re so grateful for the extra time and care you give—your support means more than words can say. Thank you for being such a positive and caring presence in his world. Sarah Wilson

Carrie Weidman - Reagan Middle School: Thank you for the incredible dedication and heart you bring to your work every day. You go above and beyond to support your students, and it truly shows. The extra time, effort, and care you put into helping them succeed makes such a meaningful difference. Your passion, patience, and commitment do not go unnoticed, and this family is so thankful for everything you have done and continue to do. Sarah Wilson

Nate Geeves - Reagan Middle School: A huge thank you for being the amazing teacher who always brings laughter, energy, and genuine connection into the classroom. Your ability to relate to your students in such a real and meaningful way sets you apart, and it makes school a better place for everyone. Your humor, kindness, and authenticity leave a lasting impact. Thank you for everything! Sarah Wilson

Sara Ganther - Reagan Middle School: Thank you for being an incredible special education teacher who gives your all every single day. You make each child feel seen, supported, and valued, and the impact you have is immeasurable. We are so grateful for your heart, your hard work, and the difference you make in so many lives. Sarah Wilson

Washington School Staff: A heartfelt thank you to the Washington School staff for making me feel so welcome as a substitute. Your kindness, willingness to help, and support have made my experience truly enjoyable. I appreciate how everyone works together to create such a positive and inclusive environment. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside such an amazing team, and I’m grateful for all the kindness you’ve shown me. Thank you for making me feel like a valued part of the school community! Sarah Wilson

Kayla Ankney - Washington School: Thank you for being such an amazing paraprofessional. I’ve witnessed firsthand how you handle challenges with strength and grace, always putting your students first. Your dedication and willingness to do whatever it takes to support them is truly inspiring. The love and care you show each student makes such a positive impact, and they are lucky to have you in their lives. Your hard work and compassion never go unnoticed, and I’m so grateful for everything you do! Sarah Wilson

Scotlyn Schabacker, AJHS: Thank you Mrs. Schabacker. Thank you for always helping me, and others in math. You always encourage us by telling us “never giving up.” It is always fun in your class because you always find fun ways to help me remember decimals, and other math problems. It is so fun when we do math challenges on Fridays, and you mix math with fun. Thank you for helping everyone, and staying positive. If I am not in a good mood, you still make my morning fun. Thank you for all you have done. Everett Walter

Molly Ferguson, Washington Elementary School, Dixon IL: Thank you for making me love school at a young age and being so fun/expressive. You are my idol and one of the reasons I chose to help shape young minds. Halley-Anne Moore

Scotlyn Shabacker, Amboy Junior High School: thank you for being a kind and fun teacher and helping explain it better if people are struggling. and being a very positive teacher. you are also very pretty too! :3. Aurora Wilhite

Scotlyn Schabacker: Dear Mrs.Schbacker, thank you for teaching me a different meathead when I did not get the first meathead. Thank you Mrs.Schabacker for listening to my stories. Thank you Mrs.Schabacker when you said you cannot wait to see a book written by me on the shelf on day. Thank you for just making class fun for everyone. Thank You! Emery Williams

Betsy Jones: I like how she helps me when i get confused. I also like how when it is Friday it is game day that is how kind she is. she is caring,respectful,kindand fun. Jace Williams

Gregory Wolf: Thank you for letting us have so much fun like building blocks, letting us 3d print, having us do projects like Lego robots, and all the turtle stuff is so cool to look at. Again, thank you for letting us have fun. :). Kaylee Williams

Patty Kuper, AJHS: Thank you Mrs. Kuper for being one of the best teachers that I had ever had. I love all your outfits and I like how Lainey and I can be goofy with you. You help me and my group In math and ELA . Thank you for being my teacher. Catherine Wittenauer

Tori Franks, Tampico Elementary School: Thanks a lot your a good aunt but also a good teacher even tho I didn’t have you you really impasbd improved my life and thanks for the fun times we had growing up from Zack L. Zack Lawson