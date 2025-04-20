Near is a Rock Falls student of the month

ROCK FALLS — Zoey Near is a Rock Falls High School student of the month for April 2025.

Near, a senior, is the daughter of Sara and Chris Near and has a sibling, Tucker Near.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I enjoy statistics because it is hard and engaging. Also, my class is quite small and we all get along well and help each other.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to go to Michigan Technological University to major in aerospace engineering. Then after I plan to work for some space-bound company.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I participate in band and track. I have been in the band all four years of high school, and it has helped me a lot with working as a team because you have to rely on others to help you play the music. I have only been in track since my sophomore year, but my events are pole vault and some sprints. Track has taught me persistence, pole vault does not come easily to me, so it has been a challenge to not get extremely frustrated when I don’t do well every time.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: I will always remember going to the Western Band Competition for the last time. As I sat with my friends and reminisced on all our past competitions.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope I do well in college and get into some internships that will help me get into my dream career.