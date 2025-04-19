Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties for March 31 to April 13, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Beth Fenner, Robert P. Kamman and Pamela Padilla to Kerry J. Welch and Jalon J Welch, 1623 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $365,000.

Christopher M Mueller and Traci D Mueller to Ashyln D Horn, 1209 Washington, Unit 2-C, Dixon, $0.

Sonia Urzue-Gudino to Gabriela Jasso, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-452-014, $15,000.

Gerald R Green and Michael Green to Neal E Pitzer and Patricia Pitzer, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-22-133-009, $17,000.

Douglas J Mclaughlin to Mitchell J Mclaughlin and Mitchell James Mclaughlin, one parcel in Marion Township: 12-14-15-100-003, $350,000.

Christine Bend and Richard Hornung to Barbara R Carlson and Brandon K Carlson, 738 W. First St., West Brooklyn, $265,000.

Christopher M Mueller and Traci D Mueller to Ashlyn D Horn, 1209 Washington Unit 2-C, Dixon, $0.

Ray & Rick Inc., Raymond K Dimmig and Rickie Quaco to Lowell Park LLC, 1914 Lowell Park Road, Dixon, $300,000.

Alberto Hurtado to David Piedra Nava, 126 S. Commercial Ave., Amboy, $167,000.

Quit claim deeds

Alejandra Barrios to Irene Diaz, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-179-037; $10,000.

Gary M Dyrek and Debra J Dyrek to Gary M Dyrek, trustee, Debra J Dyrek, trustee, and Dyrek Family Living Trust, 1715 W. River St., Dixon, $0.

Manuel Silva to Manuel Silva, 1028 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Douglas Erbes, trustee, and Edward W. Erbes Trust to Donald Erbes, 607 W. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Marjorie K Hornback, trustee, Ruth Hageman Joint Declaration Of Trust and Wilbert F Hageman, Joint Declaration Of Trust to Tellus Demetra LLC, one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 21-12-12-300-003, $860,775.

Deeds in trust

William J Kelly, Sandra J Kelly and Sandra L Kelly to William J Kelly, trustee, Sandra L Kelly, trustee, William J Kelly Revocable Trust and Sandra L Kelly Revocable Trust, 1120 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Michael Pratt and Susan Pratt to Dean Ankney, trustee, and Daoa Living Trust No 1, one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 07-02-36-400-008, $30,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Terrence J. Wieneke and Luann R. Wieneke to Gerald L. Brown and Karen A. Brown, 601 Genesee Ave., Morrison, $160,000.

R. Everett Pannier to Jonathan G. Brackemyer and Ann M. Brackemyer, two parcels on Greenwood Drive, Morrison, $25,000.

Steven N. Eggemeyer and Jean H. Eggenmeyer to Timothy H. Wilkens and Terri L. Wilkens, 108 Prospect St., Morrison, $227,000.

Denise Janssen and Georgene Bradford to Jonni Lopez and Antonio E Lopez, 8919 Meredosia Road, Albany, $80,000.

Central Bank Illinois Custodian, Jack C. Adams Ira and C Adams Jack Ira, to Jon R Kophamer and Martha J Kophamer, one parcel on Hazel Road, Morrison, $0.

Kophamer Ken LLC and Ken Kophamer LLC to Rock Creek Properties LLC, two parcels on Norrish Road, Morrison, $845,438.

Yrineo Munoz to Leo Edward Hernandez and Krista Michelle Hernandez, 507 W. 4th St., Sterling, $10,000.

Aloys Tschosik to Peter J Harkness, 1816 Locust St., Sterling, $120,000.

Jln Properties LLC to Tanner Dewitt, 110 6th Ave., Sterling, $77,000.

Robert L Bartel and Judy A Bartel to Aaqil Khan, 28875 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $332,000.

Susan Lyon to Timothy O Kuhn and Megan M Kuhn, 23637 Quinn Road, Sterling, $920,000.

Daren L Johnson to Anthony S Manning and Trista M Manning, 512 9th Ave., Fulton, $79,000.

Gordon D Zaagman and Paulette J Zaagman to Nathan J Klount, 18618 Bunker Hill Road, Morrison, $120,000.

Peco Kid LLC to Benjamin J C Wilbur, Benjamin Jc Wilbur and Paige Wilbur, 20608 Carroll Road, Morrison, $240,000.

Sean Martin to Mikel S Groesbeck and Viridiana Groesbeck, 643 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $165,000.

Michael T Koenes and Jacob T Koenes to Albany Fire Protection District, 1003 S. Bluff St., Albany, $170,000.

Dana L Fox, formerly known as Dana L Verdick, to Top Tier Rentals LLC, 503 S. Grape St., Morrison, $67,500.

Antonio Velez III to Andrew A Kingham, 707 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $132,000.

Elaine E Landis Trust, Alan F Landis, trustee, Carolyn J Spurling, trustee, to Carolyn J Spurling Trust, 11-34-370-600, and three parcels in Montmorency Township, 17-03-300-001, 17-04-400-013 and 17-22-103-006, $0.

Snh Al Aimo Inc.to Sterling Il Slc LLC, 2705 Ave. E, Sterling, $0.

Quit claim deeds

David E Kendrick and Sharon L Kendrick to Kendrick Properties LLC, 401 11th Ave., Sterling; 210 9th Ave., Sterling; 211 9th Ave., Sterling; 212 9th Ave., Sterling; 404 11th Ave., Sterling; 1002 West Ave., Sterling; 503 E. 11th St., Sterling; 1010 W. 8th St., Sterling; and 615 15th. Ave., Sterling; $0.

Linda S. Morine to Lawrence L. Morine, two parcels in Erie Township: 20-05-356-009 and 20-06-477-004, $0.

Susan Lyon, trustee, and Childrens Trust to Susan Lyon, 23637 Quinn Road, Sterling, $0.

Liautaud Development Group LLC to Nancy J Woehl Trust, 8740 Kenton Road, Morrison, $0.

Zarko Sijan to Zana Sijan, trustee, Obren Sijan, trustee, and Sijan Irrevocable Trust, one parcel on Luther Road, Sterling, $0.

Patricia A. Shepard to Patricia A Shepard Trust, one parcel in Fulton Township: 01-27-352-002, $0.

Charles D Olson, Richard Peikert, Robert J Peikert, and Sara Sue Sharp Estate to Robert J Peikert, 408 3rd Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Phil Schrader to Pennie Schrader, 1200 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Christine E Tipple to Craig K Kaufman Trust and Mary A Kaufman Trust, 02-30-100-001, 02-30-100-002 and one parcel in Ustick Township, 02-30-200-001, $0.

Elema K Kaufman, also known as Elena K Kaufman, to Mary A Trust Kaufman and Craig K Kaufman Trust, 19852 Acker Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Barton J. Besse Trust to Tiffany Kovacs and Frank Kovacs, one parcel on River Road, Erie, and one parcel on Jersey Road, Erie, $0.

Nancy J Woehl Trust to Nicole Elizabeth Fairchild, Michael Ward Himebaugh and Michael Martin Trainor, two parcels in Union Grove Township: 08-19-176-001 and 08-19-276-004; and 8-19-251-001, $525,000.

John T Jimenez Trust, Valory L Jimenez Trust, John T Jimenez and Valory L Jimenez to Prevo Jimenez Properties LLC, 706 E. 12th St., Sterling, $0.

Deeds

Nancy S. Tucker to Matthew Tucker, trustee, and Nancy S. Tucker Trust, one parcel in Fenton Township: 14-10-376-006, $0.

Robert E Johnson and Sharon L Johnson to Sharon Johnson Family Trust and Robert Johnson Family Trust, 27824 Buena Vista Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County, trustee, to Ajex Investments LLC, 403 E. Market St., Tampico, $0.

Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No 17 02 133 010 to Steven Cody, 2807 Yeoward St., Rock Falls, $0.

Craig A Kaufman and Mary A Kaufman to Mary A Kaufman Trust and Craig A Kaufman Trust, 02-30-100-001, and two parcels in Ustick Township: 02-30-100-002 and 02-30-200-001, $0.

Barbara A Milton Wiersema, formerly known as Barbara Milton, to Barbara A Milton Wiersema Trust, one parcel in Fulton Township: 01-28-251-010, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Andrzej Gorniak to Roger Allen Fegan and Nicole Fegan, 202 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, and 423 Chippewa Lane, Dixon, $5,000.

Twin Creek Farms LLC to Latso Investment LLC, one parcel in Dement Township, 25-28-200-001, $2,300,000.

Twin Creek Farms LLC to Acretrader 255 LLC, three parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-36-100-001, 17-36-100-008 and 17-36-300-010, $2,200,000.

Autodoc Inc. and Jonathan Setchell to Santiago Mendoza, 23-05-300-004 and one parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-05-300-006, $400,000.

Theodore F. Grzywa, Deceased By Heirs, to Harvey Jacob Willey, 900 S. 8th St., Oregon, $210,900.

Winton D Bocker and Bethany A Bocker to Hayden D Eastman, 9996 W. Haldane Road, Polo, $400,320.

Hre Builders LLC to Michael Mannella, 619 S. Regulators, Rochelle, $292,000.

David J Myers and Gail E Myers to Kelly J Schwartz, 312 S. First Ave., Forreston, $90,000.

Emergency Telephone System Board to Oregon Fire Protection District, 960 W. IL Rte 64, Oregon, $0.

Terry Chesnut, Deceased By Heirs, and Bertha Chesnut, Deceased By Heirs, to Kurt Freund, 15794 E. IL Rte 72, Davis Junction, $145,000.

Shirley M Bryant to Adam W Funderburgh and Brianna Funderburgh, 945 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $172,000.

Joshua A Williams and Ryan R Williams to Calvin King, 5299 Harlan Drive, Rochelle, $160,000.

Carolyn S Mcbride to Jeffrey T Johnson and Diana M Johnson, 908 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $153,000.

Estuardo Arevalo and Ingrid Arevalo to Adam Erickson and Kellie Erickson, 110 Windward Lane, Rochelle, $274,000.

Arthur Hall and Amy Hall to Josiah Underwood, 452 N. Birchwood Lane, Davis Junction, $272,400.

Linda May King Benson to Ajd Farms LLC, three parcels in White Rock Township: 18-27-400-001, 18-27-400-002 and 18-27-400-003, $1,000,000.

Jacob Diehl to James Hattendorf and Elaine Hattendorf, 5205 W. Murray Drive, Dixon, $135,000.

Julie Tieman-Rowe to Henry E Selent, 16-16-100-023 and 971 W. Devils Backbone Road, Oregon, $267,000.

Jake M. Groom to Robert Devries and Danielle Horst, 501 W. White Oak Road, Forreston, $198,500.

Shawn N Halfman, Elizabeth A Halfman and Savana E Halfman to Cliffton Davis and Cheryl Davis, 507 Cedar Ave., Forreston, $69,000.

Bradley J Alberts to Naomi E Mortell, 401 S. Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, $260,000.

H&j Loyalty Properties LLC to David Parnell and Carla Parnell, 311 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Marco Sawires to Chris Ranzino, 11052 E. Lincoln Lane, Rochelle, $19,000.

Quit claim deeds

James A Shanks to James A Shanks and April N Shanks, 405 W. 2nd St., Byron, $0.

Michelle M. Moroney and Michelle M. Moroney to Michael H. Moroney, 800 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $0.

George K Kersten, George Kersten, Lori A Haub and Lori Kersten to Lori Kersten and George Kersten, 112 N. Blackberry Circle, Dixon, and one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-09-404-014, $0.

Chi-Huia W Fieg to Aric Chen, trustee, and Chw Irrev Tr, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-257-005, $0.

Chi-Huia W Fieg to Aric Chen, trustee, and Chw Irrev Tr, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-257-006, $0.

Katie B Smith to Lisa C Scott, 145 Century Hill Drive, Oregon, $0.

Jeffrey K Brown, Angela M Brown, Jeff Brown and Angela Brown to Jeffrey K Brown and Angela M Brown, 104 Cuyahoga Drive, Dixon, 102 Cuyahoga Drive, Dixon, 100 Cuyahoga Drive, Dixon, $0.

Jeffrey K Brown, Angela M Brown, Jeff Brown and Angela Brown to Justin Fancher, 303 Wild Cherry Drive, Dixon, $0.

Zarko Sijan and Ljiljana Sijan to Zana Sijan, trustee, and Obren Sijan, trustee, and Sijan Irrev Tr, one parcel in Byron Township: 05-09-100-005, $0.

Randy Calvert, Roberta Calvert, Gary Miles, Brenda Miles, Bill Raymond, Yvonne Raymond, Mark Roberts, Kelly Roberts, Jim Spain and Judy Spain to Matthew Schroeder and Tina Schroeder, one parcel in Marion Township: 05-35-102-007, $0.

Brittney N Wyatt and Anthony Wyatt to Anthony Wyatt and Brittney N Wyatt, 113 Sunnyhill Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Laurie King to Linda May King Benson, three parcels in White Rock Township: 18-27-400-001, 18-27-400-002 and 18-27-400-003, $0.

Creston Commons LLC to Hre Builders LLC, five parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-301-004, 25-23-303-002, 25-23-303-003, 25-23-303-009, and 25-23-304-001, $0.

Trustees deeds

John Byerly, trustee, and Dorothy J Byerly Tr1 to Shirley A. Spray and Jack Spray, 107 S. Maple Ave., Davis Junction, $46,000.

William C. Hunt, trustee, William C & Nancy A Rev Hunt Tr to Domingo Ortega-Ortega and Domingo Ortega Ortega, 402 North St., Monroe Center, $51,000.

Deeds in trust

Kathy A Crow to Kathy A Crow, trustee, and Kathy A Crow Tr1, 104 Windmill Court, Hillcrest, $0.

John T. Peters to John T. Peters, trustee, and John T. Peters Rev Tr, 125 Jeffrey Ave., Hillcrest, $0.

Michael Peters and Christine Peters to Michael David Peters, trustee, Christine Margaret Peters, trustee, and Michael David & Christine Margaret Peters Rev Lv T, 7917 W. Bordeaux Drive, Dixon, $0.

Linda D Cardine to Michael E. Cardine, trustee, and Michael E. Cardine Tr, one parcel in Marion Township: 10-35-300-004 and one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-08-200-007, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office