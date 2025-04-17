Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Mike Rock on Ogle County court cases

File photo: Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock works during a hearing for Jonathon Gounaris on Monday, March 17, 2025, in Ogle County Court. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Talk-Line interview for April 16 is with Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock discussing criminal court cases that have concluded or are still ongoing through the state’s attorney’s office.

Rock also talks about some training between the office and law enforcement officers who need more information about current procedures and assistance with other counties involved in conflict-of-interest cases.

