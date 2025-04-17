April 17, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Mike Rock on Ogle County court cases

By John Sahly
Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock works during a hearing for Jonathon Gounaris Monday, March 17, 2025, in Ogle County Court.

File photo: Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock works during a hearing for Jonathon Gounaris on Monday, March 17, 2025, in Ogle County Court. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Mike Rock on Ogle County court cases" on Spreaker.

The Talk-Line interview for April 16 is with Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock discussing criminal court cases that have concluded or are still ongoing through the state’s attorney’s office.

Rock also talks about some training between the office and law enforcement officers who need more information about current procedures and assistance with other counties involved in conflict-of-interest cases.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
PodcastRadioOgle CountyCrime and Courts
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.