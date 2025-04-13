Dixon City Council to vote on fiscal 2026 budget; draft available for viewing on city website

DIXON – The Dixon City Council held its last public hearing Monday before the council will vote to approve the fiscal 2026 budget at its April 17 meeting.

A copy of the budget draft is available at Dixon City Hall, 121 W. Second St., and online at the city of Dixon website. During the next meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 17 at city hall, the council plans to have a final copy of the budget book available for viewing, Finance Director Becky Leslie said Monday.

In February, the council held three budget sessions, during which community organizations and city departments made their funding pitches to the council.

Some highlights in the drafted budget include $110,532 for a crisis team coordinator employed at the Dixon Police Department to assist officers with mental health calls, $9,599 left over in revenue from the general fund, and about $20 million in grant funding dedicated to various economic development projects, according to the budget draft.