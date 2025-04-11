Sister Hazel to perform at The Dixon: Historic Theatre in May

DIXON – The Dixon: Historic Theatre is gearing up for a night of high-energy music from an iconic ‘90s rock band.

Platinum-selling country rock band Sister Hazel will take the stage from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 11. Tickets start at $35, and the show will feature the band’s latest music alongside some of its most popular hits.

Sister Hazel is an alternative rock band with five musicians: rhythm guitarist Andrew Copeland, lead singer Ken Block, bass player Jeff Beres, electric guitarist Ryan Newell and drummer Mark Trojanowski from Gainesville, Florida. The band rose to prominence when its hit single, “All for You,” climbed to the top of the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, skyrocketing its album, “Somewhere More Familiar,” to platinum status.

The band, which is named after a popular Gainesville missionary known for her prison missionary work and running a local homeless shelter, has recorded 13 studio albums. The latest album, “Sand, Sea & Crash Debris,” was released Nov. 15, marking the band’s 30th anniversary.

Sister Hazel also is known for other live musical performances, including “The Rock Boat,” a themed cruise event; “Hazelnut Hang,” an annual three-day beach bash music festival in South Carolina; and “Camp Hazelnut,” a yearly event for kids and their families facing pediatric cancer that is organized through the band’s nonprofit, Lyrics For Life, which has raised more than $5 million to support cancer research and patient care.

For more information on the event at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, visit dixontheatre.com/event/sister-hazel.