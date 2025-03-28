Dylan’s Journey: Rock Falls student athlete Dylan Wescott is progressing after breaking neck

After suffering a broken neck in a track meet accident on March 15, Rock Falls High School senior Dylan Wescott is making progress after multiple surgeries.

He is currently rehabbing at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago after being relocated on Wednesday from Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Dylan had two different cages inserted to stabilize his neck and a vertebra was replaced with a titanium plate. He’s been through about 12 hours of surgery in a period of just over 24 hours. He is still paralyzed from about the chest down.

Dylan’s aunt, Kim Kilday, helped organize a GoFundMe page called “Dylan’s Journey at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago“, that has already raised over $11,000. Updates on Dylan’s path of recovery can be followed in a Facebook group called Dylan’s Journey, where there are more ways to support his recovery, including a Venmo account. Donations can also be made at any local Sauk Valley Bank location under a “Dylan’s Journey” account.

Kilday says Dylan is a fighter. And being young, healthy and strong is in his favor according to the doctors. After limited movement the past couple weeks, he was able to sit in a wheelchair on Thursday and receive assistance from a Hoyer lift.

“For his first day there, that’s already tremendous progression,” Kilday said.

He is on the 21st floor at Shirley Ryan, which is one of two floors dedicated to treating hands.

“Their main focus right now is to try to get his fingers working,” Kilday said. “He can raise his arms, he can move his wrists, but his fingers; that fine motor skill is gone.

Being at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, considered one of the top hospitals in the nation, will hopefully lead to more good news. But it is a one-step-at-a-time process.

“We would love to have a full recovery,” Kilday said, “but like I said right now, we’re focusing on his hands. … We’re just asking for prayers and miracles, that’s what we’re doing.”

Doctors are doing all their preliminary work and planning what comes next for Dylan. He has physical therapy, occupational therapy, a respiratory support team and other rehab ahead.

The injury happened when he was doing his practice run-throughs as a triple jumper competing at his first meet of the season at the Westwood Sports Complex. He was just coming off basketball season with the team which finished in the Elite Eight just five days before. Wescott also plays golf and has been a three-sport athlete throughout high school.

During a run-through, he tripped on some sand toward the end of the jumping pit, losing his balance and tumbling forward head first into a padded brick wall, which is just a few feet after the sand pit.

He was briefly unconscious after the incident. When he came to, he had no feeling in his legs.

Kilday said Dylan knew almost immediately what had happened when he regained consciousness with his mom, Nicol, there.

“He’s like, mom, I broke my neck. I can’t move,” Kilday said. “He knew immediately that it was bad.”

Kilday said Dylan is dealing with the “ICU Blues”, but everything is OK otherwise mentally.

“He’s totally my same old nephew,” Kilday said. “Quick, witty, one-liners. He’s been awake and coherent.”

Dylan’s dad, Brian, has been by his side the whole time outside of a visit to his hotel. He works at the Candlelight Group and his mom, Nicol, is a teacher at Southside Elementary School in Morrison. His sister, Madison, is a senior at Northern Illinois University and is close to graduating in May.

The support and messages have helped lift Dylan’s spirits and make him smile. From local sports teams, businesses, friends and even strangers, people have come together for support. “Dylan Strong” bracelets and shirts have also been made.

“Overwhelming is the only word we have,” Kilday said. “The way that Sterling and Rock Falls and the whole community comes together, it’s been very supportive. Even strangers. People are donating and Venmoing money to Dylan with little notes wishing him well and saying that they’re praying for him.

“Everybody’s just touched our family.”

“It’s going to be a long road, but he’s a fighter and he won’t quit,” Kilday said. “He’ll work his tail off, just like he always does.”