Two Rock Falls residents charged in Lee County with burglary, drug offenses

DIXON — Two Rock Falls residents have been charged in connection with a burglary in rural Dixon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a burglary in progress Saturday, March 15, in the area of U.S. 30 and Walton Road in rural Dixon. There were two individuals seen on the property going in and out of a garage, according to a news release. Lee County deputies arrived on scene and arrested Thomas E. Ulve, 46, and Mariann C. Poff, 30.

Ulve is charged with felony burglary, possession of burglary tools and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Ulve was also held in custody for an arrest warrant in DeKalb County for retail theft and for a contempt of court warrant out of Lee County, according to the release. According to the release, Ulve is out of custody on pending matters that include a theft case in Winnebago County.

Poff also was charged with felony burglary, possession of burglary tools, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents. Poff was held in custody for an arrest warrant in DuPage County for failing to appear for retail theft and for retail theft in DeKalb County.

In accordance with provisions of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, Ulve and Poff were given a court date and released from custody, according to the release.

Ulve’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 2 in Lee County Circuit Court. He also will appear at that time in a separate case filed March 17 that accuses him of attempting to elude officers on March 7 and for a third case, filed March 14, that accuses him of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 27.

Poff’s preliminary hearing also is set for 8:30 a.m. April 2 in Lee County Circuit Court.

Both Ulve and Poff are represented by the Lee County Public Defender’s Office. Both are demanding a speedy trial.