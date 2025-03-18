Beyond Trim: In praise of potatoes

STERLING — I am a big fan of potatoes. Some people avoid them because they are higher in carbohydrates and calories than other vegetables. That may be true but given that they are still the most popularly consumed vegetable in the United States, I believe that most people love them just as much as I do.

Potatoes are starchy vegetables that provide potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, fiber and protein. They may be higher in calories than non-starchy vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, but they can still be part of a healthy diet.

One of the arguments against consuming potatoes and other starches has to do with something called the glycemic index. This is a measurement of how quickly a food will raise blood sugar after consumption. Several aspects of food may influence glycemic index, including the nutrients contained in the food (like protein, fat, and fiber), but also how the food is processed and how it is cooked.

Processing and cooking make a great deal of difference when it comes to potatoes. We all know that French fries and potato chips are not healthy, and it turns out that they both have a high glycemic index. But if you cook potatoes, cool them, and eat them cold or reheated, the starch in the potato is altered. It’s converted to a more “resistant” starch that is easier on our blood sugar.

Here’s a recipe that takes advantage of that method and would make an interesting addition to your springtime dinner table.

Devilish Potatoes

6 small yellow or white potatoes (about the size of a small egg)

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Chopped chives, parsley, or smoked paprika, for garnish

Add the potatoes to a pot of water and bring to a boil for 15 to 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender and you can easily pierce them to the center with a sharp knife. Drain the potatoes and rinse with cool water.

When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut each one in half lengthwise. Then use the large scoop of a melon baller or small spoon to scoop out a little crater in each potato. Put the scooped-out potato flesh in a medium bowl. Use a fork to mash the potato mixture until there are no lumps left. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, relish, vinegar, and salt to the potatoes and mix until smooth.

Scoop the mixture into the crater of the reserved potato shell. Garnish as desired. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

• Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.